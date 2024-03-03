Hallmark Couple Announces Pregnancy & Summer Due Date

Hallmark stars Cory Lee and Ish Morris shared with their followers that they’re expecting a baby. They first shared the baby announcement with a music video, and revealed that their due date is this summer.

The Couple’s Baby is Due on June 25

In late February, Lee revealed that she’s 21 weeks pregnant.

The couple first announced their pregnancy on Instagram with a music video on February 4.

Lee tagged Morris in her post and wrote: “Soooooooo this is happening – We have some big news to share. We are so excited and terrified to announce we have a baby on the way!!!!!”

On February 5, they revealed that the due date is June 25 and shared ultrasound photos.

The happy couple wrote: “Lights, camera, ultrasound – our family is expanding its cast! Coming soon to a delivery room near you June 25th!!! Now taking bets on gender 💕.”

Lee starred in Hallmark’s 2022 Christmas movie, “My Grown-Up Christmas List.” She also appeared in three episodes of “Matchmaker Mysteries.” (Interestingly, she was in a 2019 movie called “A Very Corgi Christmas,” starring Kevin McGarry and Lauren Bradley. However, this is not the same as Hallmark’s recent movie, “A Royal Corgi Christmas.”)

In addition to her 126 episodes in “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” Lee has also starred in a wide range of Hallmark-like movies, such as “Baking All the Way” in 2022, “A Christmas Masquerade” in 2022, and “Styled with Love” in 2022.

Morris has starred in Hallmark’s “Feeling Butterflies,” “Boyfriends of Christmas Past,” two episodes of “Good Witch,” and more. In 2023, he starred in a Hallmark-like movie called “Laughing All the Way.”

They Told Their Family the Happy News Just Before Christmas

In another Instagram post, Morris and Lee shared that they told their family the happy news on December 23. They shared a video showing their family’s reactions.

Colleagues, fans and friends have flooded the couple with congratulations.

Kyana Teresa wrote, “Omg best announcement reveal! Congratulations you two!!!!! 🫶🏽💘✨😍.”

Danica McKellar wrote, “What?? Yay!!!! 😍😍😍”

When a Hallmark fan shared the news in a public Hallmark Facebook group, viewers flooded the post with congratulations to the couple.

“Awwww! Congratulations to you two!!,” one fan wrote.

The couple has been sharing photos of their journey ever since they made the official announcement.

In one post, Morris wrote: “From romantic dates to late night snack runs ❤️‍🔥.”

On February 22, they shared that they’ve been together for 18 years and are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary this year.

“Relationships aren’t easy but one thing we know is we got a whole lotta love for each other and for our incoming baby!! ❤️❤️❤️” they wrote.

Last year around this time, Hallmark couple Alvina August and Marco Grazzini announced their pregnancy. In September, Grazzini shared a photo with his followers of their new baby.

He also announced to fans in the same post that August had given birth to a baby girl.

Grazzini recently starred in Hallmark’s movie “Betty’s Bad Luck in Love.” He’s also well known for his role on “Virgin River.” August is known for numerous Hallmark movies like “Deliver by Christmas” and “A Second Chance at Love.”

