Hallmark Heartthrob Seeks Role on ‘When Calls the Heart’

Season 11 of “When Calls the Heart” just premiered its first episode on April 7. Elizabeth, portrayed by Erin Krakow, is turning over a new leaf and opening up to “infinite possibilities” in the new season. But she’s not the only Hallmark star wanting to explore new possibilities with the show. One of her previous movie co-stars is ready to join her in Hope Valley.

Robert Buckley Pitched Multiple Character Ideas to Erin Krakow

Robert Buckley, who starred opposite Erin Krakow in the recent Hallmark movie “Blind Date Book Club,” told TV Insider that he approached Krakow while they were filming the movie about possibly joining her popular series. Krakow is not only a star of the show, but also an executive producer.

Buckley said he pitched a few character ideas to Krakow, including the idea of portraying a “bad boy” inventor on the series.

“I’m shameless, and this is what I do,” he told TV Insider. “It became a bit where I just went, ‘Okay, obviously, I need to join When Calls the Heart, so what’s the role? Am I an inventor?'”

“It sort of became this game every now and then I would just, apropos of nothing, start pitching her a character that I could play on the show,” he shared. “We never quite landed on one that worked, but it’s probably because I was pitching things like a bad boy inventor.”

Buckley told TV Insider that he hasn’t given up and still hopes to find the right connection with the show.

“I think we can all agree [the show] has about another 10 to 12 seasons in the tank, so there’s time,” he said.

Buckley Had a Lead Role in Hallmark’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’

If Buckley ever joins “When Calls the Heart,” it won’t be his first time starring in a Hallmark series. He previously had a lead role in “Chesapeake Shores,” playing a love interest for Meghan Ory after Jesse Metcalfe left the show. He also starred in both “Christmas House” movies, and outside of Hallmark, he’s starred in 71 episodes of “iZombie,” 40 episodes of “American Heiress,” and numerous other productions.

If he joined the series at some point in the future, would he be paired up with another character? With Elizabeth cozying up to Nathan, she’d be off the market. Mei and Mike are in a relationship now, and Fiona has left the show. Perhaps Faith would be a good option, or a new character that no one has met yet. But with Lucas now a very eligible bachelor, Buckley’s character would certainly have quite a bit of competition.

One thing’s for certain, he and Krakow had a lot of fun filming “Blind Date Book Club” together, based on Krakow’s social media posts. So they’d certainly have fun in Hope Valley too.

Here’s one video shared of the two dancing while filming.

Pascale Hutton (Rosemary on “When Calls the Heart,”) jokingly commented: “How did you get my video???”

A fan commented, “Super cute movie. You two work well together ❤.”

“When Calls the Heart” airs every Sunday night on the Hallmark Channel.

