Jesse Metcalfe Starring in New TV Series

Jesse Metcalfe may no longer be on Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores,” but he’s already signed up for a new TV series. He shared the news on his Instagram page, and his fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

He’s Starring in a Series Based on V.C. Andrews’ Best-Selling Novel

Metcalfe is starring in a TV movie series airing on Lifetime that will be based on V.C. Andrews’ best-selling novels.

Metcalfe wrote on Instagram about the opportunity: “So excited to be a part of this amazing cast, playing “ORMAND LONGCHAMP” in the new @lifetime movie series by the iconic author V.C. Andrews!!!👏👏🎬🎬”

Deadline reported that this will be a series of movies based on V.C. Andrews’ books about Dawn Cutler. The cast includes Brec Bassinger as Dawn Longchamp, Donna Mills as Lillian Cutler, Fran Drescher, Jesse Metcalfe, and Joey McIntyre.

The series is about a woman, Dawn, who grew up in a loving family and is then “thrust into a new family whose dark and twisted secrets change the course of her life forever,” Deadline reported.

Deadline reported that Metcalfe is portraying Dawn’s adoptive father, Ormand Longchamp.

Fans Are Excited about Metcalfe’s New Opportunity

Fans responded to Metcalfe’s Instagram post with words of encouragement and excitement for his new opportunity.

Eleanor Paolillo wrote, “So very excited to hear this wonderful news. I am always looking forward to your next project and this sounds very interesting. Wishing you many blessings as always. I love watching everything you do. You are amazing. May this endeavor be a rousing success.❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️”

Sandra Marks wrote, “Terrific news🥰🥰will be waiting for it to air. Love Jess in another series. Have almost worn out my MVM series ❤️❤️”

Jeanna Kittell wrote, “It will be great to see you in a new series Jesse. I still miss Martha’s Vinyard Mysteries though.”

Quite a few fans shared that they hoped he would be in another mystery movie or perhaps a Hallmark Christmas movie.

The executive producer for “Chesapeake Shores” recently revealed that Metcalfe won’t be reprising his role as Trace before the series ends.

In an interview with TV Insider, Phoef Sutton revealed Trace’s future in the show’s final season.

“I don’t want to tease anybody,” Sutton shared. “We don’t see Trace again. He’s off discovering who he is and all that. And he’s not a part of the show anymore, so I wish him well.”

Sutton clarified that we won’t even hear anything about Trace before the show ends. When TV Insider asked if the cast will discuss what he’s doing as the series comes to a close, Sutton simply said: “Not really.”

Abby has moved on and is going to try dating Evan (played by Robert Buckley.)

Sutton told TV Insider that they like Even with Abby since he’s “a totally different match for her than Trace.”

When Metcalfe left the show, the official Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Account said about Metcalfe’s future: “Jesse is a valued member of Crown Media Family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Signature Mystery Series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries.”

