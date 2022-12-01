Lacey Chabert Plants ‘Crossword Mysteries’ Easter Egg in ‘Haul Out the Holly’

Lacey Chabert left a little surprise for “Crossword Mysteries” fans in her newest Christmas movie for Hallmark, “Haul Out the Holly.” But if you blinked, you might have missed the subtle and brief Easter egg.

She Gave a Shoutout to Brennan Elliott in the Movie

Chabert stars opposite Brennan Elliott in their “Crossword Mysteries” movie series. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a new installment, but Hallmark has yet to announce anything.

Chabert’s Easter egg was a subtle moment during the movie. Her character sat down to watch Christmas movies, and at first she commented about hoping the one that was airing was about a prince. But then the movie “Christmas in Vienna” began to play.

Chabert’s character said about the film: “Oh, it’s the one in Vienna. I love this guy!”

Elliott played the lead in “Christmas in Vienna,” opposite Sarah Drew. The movie premiered in 2020. Here’s a preview Hallmark aired about the movie:

Chabert was live-tweeting during “Haul Out the Holly,” and made sure her fans who were live-tweeting with her didn’t miss that moment. She reshared a clip that Hallmark posted about the moment.

Had to give a shout-out to my dear friend @brennan_elliott https://t.co/Xq85nnb5DW — Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) November 27, 2022

Chabert wrote, “Had to give a shout-out to my dear friend @brennan_elliott.”

That’s hilarious Luv!!!. I have it tivod to watch tonight after kids go to bed. 😂 fans must of got a kick out of that?😂👍can’t wait to watch with cami.😁 — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) November 27, 2022

Elliott replied, “That’s hilarious Luv!!!. I have it tivod to watch tonight after kids go to bed. 😂 fans must of got a kick out of that?😂👍can’t wait to watch with cami.😁”

One person replied, “patiently waiting for your team up with @brennan_elliott again. Hopefully really soon? 🤞🙏😍🥰 either the mystery series, valentine, or christmas movie? ❤️❤️❤️”

Another person wrote, “I love “this guy” too! Really cute scene. Thoroughly enjoying this fun movie!!”

And another fan replied, “Loved the little shout out to @brennan_elliott in #HaulOutTheHolly . Well done @hallmarkchannel and @IamLaceyChabert. So many sweet little moments for the fans this year.”

During a Christmas Con panel earlier this year in August, Chabert revealed to fans that there aren’t currently any plans to make a new “Crossword Mysteries” movie, People reported.

She told the group: “I’m really proud of the five movies and I love where they’ve taken the characters, finally solving the murder and having a romantic ending. They are really fun but it’s been a year and a half since we made one and I don’t know what the future holds for Crossword exactly. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Elliott added: “Hopefully, we’ll work together on a lot more stuff.”

Chabert and Elliott have both shared with fans that they would love to make more movies together.

Kristoffer Polaha Had a Guest Role in the Movie

The movie had a second surprise in store for fans too.

Fellow Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha had a guest role in the movie, playing the husband of Chabert’s character’s best friend. His part was a bit more involved than a cameo, since he was in multiple scenes.

Surprise! Merry Christmas from all of us at the ⁦@hallmarkchannel⁩ !! https://t.co/sTUxlEalCM — Kristoffer Polaha (@KrisPolaha) November 27, 2022

Polaha wrote on Twitter, “Surprise! Merry Christmas from all of us at the ⁦@hallmarkchannel!!”

He shared a fun video on Instagram about his role in the movie too.

One fan replied, “I am watching now and you walk up in the movie and I was like that’s polaha!!! I wasn’t expecting that. I told my husband those are my two favorite guys.”

