Lacey Chabert Reveals if ‘Crossword Mysteries’ Is Canceled

Lacey Chabert recently attended a Christmas Con event in California, where she answered fans’ questions during a panel. One of the big questions that came up was whether or not she and Brennan Elliott might be doing another “Crossword Mysteries” film for Hallmark.

Hallmark Is Not Currently Working on a New Installment to the Series

During the panel, Chabert revealed that there aren’t currently any plans for a new installment in the “Crossword Mysteries” franchise, People reported.

She told the group: “I’m really proud of the five movies and I love where they’ve taken the characters, finally solving the murder and having a romantic ending. They are really fun but it’s been a year and a half since we made one and I don’t know what the future holds for Crossword exactly. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Brennan Elliott, who’s also been open about his desire to make more “Crossword” movies, added: “Hopefully, we’ll work together on a lot more stuff.”

So it appears that the series is not officially canceled, but it’s also on an indefinite hiatus at this time. Both Chabert and Elliott have signed contracts with Crown Media, so it certainly wouldn’t be difficult to get them together for a new franchise if that ever becomes a priority.

Chabert and Elliott have both shared with fans that they would love to make more movies together.

On Twitter, Elliott wrote on July 21: “I cherish our collaboration more than anything!! Blessed🙏 will always work with her and looking forward to many many more projects together. She gets to work with others as do I , but it’s very special when we work together. Always has been always will be.”

I miss working with you so much and I hope we get the chance to work together again very soon! I’m so proud of our nine movies together! — Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) July 22, 2022

To which Chabert replied, “I miss working with you so much and I hope we get the chance to work together again very soon! I’m so proud of our nine movies together!”

Danica McKellar’s Mystery Series Was Quietly Canceled

It’s understandable that fans have been concerned about “Crossword Mysteries,” especially after Danica McKellar’s mystery franchise, “MatchMaker Mysteries,” was quietly canceled without any official announcements.

McKellar signed an exclusive contract with GAC Media for rom-com movies, but this still left her available to make mystery films if the opportunity came up. On Twitter in January, Traci Briann asked McKellar if she would be making any more “MatchMaker Mysteries” movies. McKellar replied that Hallmark had decided to stop making a lot of mystery movies, including hers, but she would love to return.

They decided to stop making them last summer, along with many others! 🤷‍♀️ Let them know how you feel; I'd love to make more mysteries – alot of us would. 🤗 — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) January 22, 2022

She wrote: “They decided to stop making them last summer, along with many others! 🤷‍♀️ Let them know how you feel; I’d love to make more mysteries – alot of us would. 🤗”

The Resident Rulebreakers Podcast, co-hosted by Camille Bonus who also co-hosts the Hallmark Heartbeats podcast, asked her for clarification. McKellar explained that she’s only exclusive with GAC for rom-com movies and Christmas films.

Hi! I love many people in front of and behind the camera at both networks… and I'm only exclusive with GAC for rom-coms and Christmas movies. Hope you are having a nice night! — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) January 26, 2022

She then confirmed that yes, she absolutely would love to return for another mystery film.

Yes! I love solving mysteries. 🤗 — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) January 26, 2022

McKellar’s movie isn’t the only mystery series recently canceled or on indefinite hiatus.

With Candace Cameron Bure moving to GAC Media in an executive role, it looks like “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” isn’t coming back. Variety reported that “multiple sources” told them that there are no new plans for any additional “Aurora Teagarden” films.

“Hailey Dean Mysteries” was also canceled, which fans learned about through a tweet from Kellie Martin

Alexa and Carlo PenaVega’s series, “Picture Perfect Mysteries,” is also canceled, Alexa shared on social media.

Quite a few other series have been canceled recently, including “Good Witch” and “Chesapeake Shores.” However, “When Calls the Heart” avoided cancelation and has been renewed for a tenth season.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup