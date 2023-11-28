Hallmark Star Reunites With TV Love Interest for Viral TikTok

Former Hallmark star Lori Loughlin gave fans a fun surprise by reuniting with her “Full House” husband, John Stamos, in a recent social media post.

Hallmark fans continue to hope Loughlin may be brought back to reprise her role on “When Calls the Heart.” In the meantime, however, she is finding other ways to remain connected to her fans. In a recent case, it was with her long-time television husband, and the brief social media video received a significant amount of love.

Here’s what you need to know:

Loughlin ‘Surprised’ Stamos in a Social Media Video

On November 17, Stamos shared a new post on his TikTok page. As Entertainment Weekly shared, the video originally used the Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton song “Islands in the Stream.” Stamos’ post is still live on his TikTok page, but the song has been removed. He shared it on his Instagram page as well.

The video started out with Stamos doing a little dance outdoors on a patio. A few seconds in, Loughlin pops into the frame and starts matching his moves behind him. Stamos turns and sees her, and feigns surprise.

Stamos and Loughlin continue to dance for a moment, and in the caption of his TikTok post, he asked, “How’d we do?” Both former “Full House” stars smiled as they danced together.

Throughout the original run of “Full House,” Stamos played “Uncle Jesse,” Jesse Katsopolis. Loughlin joined the show during its second season. She portrayed Rebecca Donaldson, who was a television host alongside Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner.

Stamos’ character was Tanner’s brother-in-law who moved in to help with the kids after his sister, and Tanner’s wife, died. Uncle Jesse and Rebecca fell in love and got married during season 4 of “Full House.”

Both Loughlin and Stamos later returned to appear occasionally on the “Fuller House” reboot. She was written out after her legal issues developed in relation to the college admissions scandal. This was the same issue that was the catalyst for her exit from Hallmark too.

Fans Loved Seeing Stamos & Loughlin Together Again

Despite Loughlin’s legal troubles, and the fact the two no longer work together regularly, her friendship with Stamos has remained strong. In July, in honor of her birthday, he shared an old clip of the two from their “Full House” days on his Instagram page.

He joked about an experience they had shared with the Daytime Emmy Awards years ago, teasing he was “still pissed” over it. However, he added, “I did walk away with a friendship that’s lasted 40 years.”

The bond Stamos and Loughlin continue to share was quite evident in the fun video he shared on social media. It received a lot of love on both Instagram and TikTok.

The Instagram post received over 655,000 likes and 12,700 comments. On TikTok, the post garnered more than 2.2 million likes, and 11,000 comments. In addition, the post was saved over 62,500 times.

One TikTok user commented, “This had me smiling as soon as I saw you both together! Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky forever!”

“Oh if there’s one thing that is for certain about John Stamos besides his amazing hair is no matter what he stands by his friends,” wrote a fan.

The pair’s “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure commented, “So cute” on the Instagram post, and Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete added, “Hiii Lori.” “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sasha Farber commented “Epic” as well.

“I am so happy to see the two of you together because you were both a huge part of my childhood. Thank you,” a fan commented on Instagram.

“The fact that you two aren’t married hurts my soul just a bit,” lamented another fan.