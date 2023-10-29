Hallmark Stars ‘Devastated’ & ‘Heartbroken’ by Matthew Perry’s Death

Many Hallmark stars are paying tribute to Matthew Perry after his sudden death on October 28, 2023. Since TMZ broke the news of the “Friends” star’s apparent drowning in Los Angeles, celebrities have flooded social media with tributes and reflections, including Hallmark stars who knew and loved the star.

Here’s what you need to know:

Multiple Hallmark Alums Appeared With Matthew Perry on ‘Friends’ & Other Projects

Perry, who was 54 at the time of his death, never starred in a Hallmark project, but multiple Hallmark alums worked with or became friends with him over the years. Some have shared their grief on social media.

“A Kiss Before Christmas” star Teri Hatcher appeared on 11 episodes of Perry’s most recent sitcom, “The Odd Couple,” which aired from 2015 to 2017, per IMDb.

The morning after his death, Hatcher tweeted, “Devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to cinema and friends. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. R.I.P. Matt”

https://x.com/morgfair/status/1718471832796631092?s=20

Hallmark alum Morgan Fairchild, who starred in 2014’s “Perfect on Paper,” also played the mom of Perry’s “Friends” character, Chandler Bing.

“I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry,” she tweeted. “The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew”

“Sweet Pecan Summer” star Lauren Tom played the girlfriend of David Schwimmer’s character, Ross, on “Friends,” per Yahoo. She tweeted that she was “heartbroken” by the news of Perry’s death.

She wrote, “Could I be any more heartbroken? #ripmatthewperry I remember being in awe of how relaxed, kind, professional, and hilarious Matthew was when I had the chance to work with him. Sending love to his family…💔”

Other Hallmark Stars Paid Tribute to Matthew Perry on Social Media

Many Hallmark stars who knew Perry socially or admired his work as an actor shared their sadness on social media, too.

Janel Parrish shared a brief tribute in her Instagram Stories, with a photo of Perry.

“I love you, Matthew,” she wrote. “Rest in peace.”

Will Kemp shared an article about Perry’s death and tweeted, “Very sad. Obviously a very troubled man but a huge talent that has brought so much joy to so many people. Gone too soon. #RIPMatthewPerry #Friends”

Holly Robinson Peete also shared an article in her Instagram Stories and added a GIF of a heart breaking.

“Ride” star Tiera Skovbye shared an excerpt of Perry on “Friends” in her Stories and wrote, “My heart 😔”

In her Stories, Nikki DeLoach shared a quote from Perry that’s been shared widely and reveals that the actor hoped he’d one day be remembered for helping people. According to the Mirror, the quote came from an interview he did with podcaster Tom Power in 2022. DeLoach added three emoji — “💔❤️💔”above the quote.

Actor Vincent Rodriguez III, who will make his Hallmark debut in the upcoming movie “Christmas on Cherry Lane” shared an image and article from CNN in his Instagram Stories.

“I hope you’re at peace Matthew,” he wrote. “Thank you for inspiring me to laugh, And do comedy to bring joy to others. 💔“