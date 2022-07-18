PHOTO: Hallmark Star Shares Fantastic Family News: ‘We Are Complete’

A Hallmark star recently added a new member to the family and fans are thrilled for her. Lyndsy Fonseca, who starred in “Next Stop, Christmas” alongside Chandler Massey, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson, shared the news on her Instagram page, and it looks as if everyone is doing well so far.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fonseca Revealed Her Second Pregnancy in May

As People detailed, Fonseca met her current husband, Noah Bean, on the set of “Nikita.” They got married in October 2016 at a vineyard in Connecticut, and they incorporated a lot of personal touches into a fairly non-traditional ceremony. Their first dance together at the reception even included a segment featuring the bride tap dancing, and Fonseca told Inside Weddings, “We had so much fun! It also felt like our wedding since we personalized everything.”

Bean and Fonseca welcomed their first daughter, Greta Lilia Bean, in February 2018. As she shared the first photos of Greta on Instagram, she admitted, “Our hearts are bursting” and added a hashtag excitedly declaring, “I am finally a mom.” On May 8, Fonseca revealed she was pregnant again in a series of photos on her Instagram page. She cradled her significant baby bump as she posed with Greta and her husband.

The Family’s New Arrival Came a Month Early

Fonseca did not allow herself many opportunities to share baby bump photos from this second pregnancy with her fans. On June 5, she charmed everybody with an Instagram post showing her eight months into her pregnancy, twinning with her daughter Greta. The first photo showed her with Greta sitting next to her, both gals in similar outfits and poses. Then, the second snapshot in the post showed Fonseca posing the same way, in the same outfit, from when she was seven months pregnant with Greta in 2018.

On July 7, Fonseca share another baby update on Instagram, and it was a big one. “We are complete. Evelyn Estella Bean arrived a month early, on June 20,” she wrote. The photo showed Greta holding baby Evelyn, and she appeared to be leaning in to give her newborn baby sister a kiss on the forehead. As Greta held her, Evelyn slept while swaddled in a blanket, cozy in her sister’s arms.

Colleagues from Hallmark, as well as from other projects Fonseca has done over the years, flooded her comments section with excited notes of congratulations. Becca Tobin and Lea Thompson gushed over the baby’s arrival, as did “Nikita” co-stars Melinda Clarke and Shane West. On July 17, Fonseca shared an adorable photo on her Instagram stories, showing Greta facing Evelyn and “teaching” her something from a large flashcard. Greta looked focused as she pointed to a picture on the card. Someone, seemingly either Fonseca or her husband, held the infant up to face her big sister.

Fonseca’s first significant role was on “The Young and the Restless” where she played Colleen Carlton from 2001 to 2005, notes her IMDb page. Additional projects have included “Big Love,” “Desperate Housewives,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “Turner & Hooch,” and she recently worked on “Spinning Gold” as well as Hallmark’s “North to Home.”