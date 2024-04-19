Daughter of Late Hallmark Star Posts Heartbreaking Memories With Her ‘Daddio’

Two months before renowned actor Treat Williams died in a tragic motorcycle accident in June 2023, the Hallmark star spent a day having fun in Los Angeles with his grown daughter, Elinor “Ellie” Williams.

Now 25, Ellie moved to LA after graduating from the University of Vermont, not far from the family farm where she grew up with her dad, mom Pamela, and her older brother, Gill, according to People.

On April 20, 2024, Ellie shared photos and anecdotes from their excursions in a set of heartbreaking Instagram Stories, writing that their special dad-and-daughter day had taken place one year before and how much she still wishes they could have even “five more minutes” together.

In her series of Instagram Stories on April 20, two of the photos Ellie shared were among the pics she had originally posted on Instagram on April 15, 2023, chronicling a day spent with her dad at Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

“My daddio and I went to Hogwarts last year and it meant the world to me,” she recalled in her Stories a year later, written next to a selfie of them both grinning widely.

“He got himself a Gryffindor lanyard and bought me a Slytherin one since obviously I’m from the depths of hell,” she joked.

On the next slide, with a photo of them and a costumed train conductor in front of the Hogwarts Express, Ellie wrote, “He did NOT want to get our picture taken by the train but he did want me to take a selfie.”

Ellie then posted a video she took of her dad walking a hiking trail in front of her and wrote, “Then we went on a hike I was very reluctant to go on. I didn’t feel good at the time but still went. Looking back, I wish I had been more of a trooper to spend more time with him.”

Over another selfie taken together at an undisclosed spot, Ellie advised her followers, “Spend as much time a you possible can with your loved ones. You never know when they’ll be taken away. It’s never long enough.”

In her last Story, Ellie shared a video of her dad playing his guitar and singing to one of their beloved dogs. Over the video, she wrote, “I would trade five years of my life just to have five more minutes with him. I love you, Dad.”

Williams, whose five-decade acting career included playing the patriarch on Hallmark’s hit series “Chesapeake Shores,” died on June 12 at age 71 after the motorcycle he was driving collided with an oncoming car in Dorset, Vermont, just minutes from his family’s farmhouse.

In March, 35-year-old Ryan Koss pleaded guilty to “negligent driving that resulted in death” as part of a plea deal, according to CNN. The judge delayed his sentencing for a year, according to the Associated Press, during which his driver’s license is suspended and he’s required to attend mental health counseling and a restorative justice program.

Since his death, Ellie has shared periodic Instagram posts paying tribute to her dad on her Instagram feed and on his. In July, she wrote that she’d stayed in Vermont with her family since her dad’s death, but that it still felt unreal.

“It feels like he’s just away filming,” she wrote. “However, I keep forgetting that he’s not coming home this time.”

A month before his death, Williams posted a photo of Ellie on his Instagram feed and simply wrote, “I miss you daughter ❤️❤️❤️”