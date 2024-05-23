Heavy on Hallmark Weekend Planner: Starting May 23, 2024

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, the latest edition of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner is full of ways to add a little Hallmark magic to the long weekend!

Every Thursday, we get you ready for the weekend with quick picks on everything from movie premieres and series updates to appearances by your favorite stars. Plus we’ve got sneak peeks of movies and events coming soon. Ready to get the weekend rolling? Let’s go!

HALLMARK SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner guides you through all the new, fun movies and shows scheduled to air over the next few days. Note: you can always find Hallmark Channel’s full programming schedule for the weekend on their site, as well as Hallmark Mystery’s lineup for the weekend here.

Fa La La Friday Double Feature:

Friday marks exactly seven months till Christmas Eve! But you can celebrate early with Hallmark Channel’s back-to-back holiday classics airing on May 24. “A Fabled Holiday” starring Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey airs at 7 p.m. Eastern time, followed by “Northern Lights of Christmas” with Ashley Williams and Corey Sevier.

Hallmark Channel Movie Premiere:

The “Big Sky River” sequel originally aired on Hallmark Mystery in 2023, but it’ll make its Hallmark Channel debut on Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

“Big Sky River: The Bridal Path” stars Kavan Smith and Emmanuelle Vaugier. Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Tara, now settled in Montana and dating Cowboy Boone, works to bring their family lives together but tensions arise, as blending their families will be more of a challenge than anticipated.”

New ‘When Calls The Heart’ Episode:

An all-new episode of “When Calls The Heart” premieres on Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

In the eighth episode of season 11, Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) help Tom (Max Lloyd-Jones) out of a tight situation, and the town comes together after a setback. With encouragement from family, Joseph (Viv Leacock) heals an old rift. Gowen (Martin Cummins) councils Lucas (Chris McNally).” Plus, here’s our sneak peek at a touching moment between Elizabeth and Nathan.

‘The Way Home’ Memorial Day Marathon:

Whether you need to catch up on the first season of “The Way Home” or you just want to relive the magical, mysterious time-traveling family drama, you can settle in for a marathon of the entire first 10-episode season on Monday, May 27, starting at noon Eastern time.

CHECK OUT WHERE YOUR FAVORITE STARS ARE

This section of our Heavy on Hallmark Planner gives you the scoop on what your favorite stars are up to in the coming days, including special events, online chats, and appearances on stage and screen beyond Hallmark. Here’s what’s happening…

Women of Hallmark at the Gracies Gala

On May 21, Hallmark Media sponsored the 49th annual Gracies, an award ceremony held by the Alliance for Women in Media, with Tamera Mowry-Housley as host of the star-studded event, which included a lifetime achievement award for Carol Burnett. Among the Hallmark stars in attendance were Nikki DeLoach, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Melissa Peterman, Peter Porte and Ashley Williams. You can watch clips & interviews from the night here.

Alicia Witt’s Live-Stream Concert on May 25

Hallmark fan-favorite Alicia Witt will host a 40-minute live-streamed concert on Saturday, May 25 at 4 p.m. Pacific time. She’s periodically holding these to help fund the making of her upcoming Christmas album. You can purchase tickets for whatever price you can afford (minimum amount is $2.50).

Chris McNally Podcast Interview

“When Calls The Heart” star Chris McNally, who will star Hallmark Mystery’s “Tipline Mysteries: Dial 1 for Murder” premiering June 7, appeared on the May 15 episode of the Suspenders Unbuttoned podcast, chatting with the hosts for more than an hour.

PLAN AHEAD! HERE’S WHAT’S COMING SOON

Save the date! Your favorite Hallmark stars are continuously working on upcoming projects, performances, and appearances. Here’s a round-up of what we know is coming soon…

Brennan Elliott & Ryan Paevey Tease New Projects

Two beloved Hallmark stars that fans have been missing on the small screen revealed this week that new projects are in the works. Brennan Elliott‘s reps revealed in an Instagram Story that he’ll start filming a new movie in June, and teased that fans will “love his co-star!” Meanwhile, after recently revealing he hadn’t had any offers from Hallmark, Ryan Paevey hinted to fans on Instagram that he may have some “filming news” to share soon.

Hallmark Stars in ‘Unicorn Academy’ Chapter 2

If you’ve got kids or grandkids, don’t miss Netflix’s animated “Unicorn Academy,” with characters voiced by celebs including “The Way Home” star Sadie Laflamme-Snow and “Ride” alum Sara Garcia. The just-announced second season drops on June 27!

Hallmark Christmas Experience: Ticket Update

After going on sale last week, ticket packages for the first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience, to be held at Hallmark’s Kansas City headquarters over the holidays, are available in limited quantities. The highest-priced packages, which include photo sessions with the stars, are sold out for the weekend of December 6-8, and available in limited quantities for other weekends. Nearly 40 Hallmark stars are slated to appear across four weekends of festivities.

Enjoy your holiday weekend, Hallmarkies!