‘When Calls The Heart’ Star Reveals Father’s Death: ‘He Was My Hero’

As the stars of Hallmark‘s “When Calls The Heart” prepare to film the hit show’s 11th season in Langley, British Columbia, one of them is also coming to grips with a difficult loss. Viv Leacock, who’s played Joseph Canfield on the show since season 8, revealed in an Instagram post on July 2, 2023, that his father, Learie Lionel Leacock, has died.

Leacock’s in-depth and emotional post said his dad died at age 87 on June 1, 2023, which drew many comments from touched fans, fellow stars and family members. In his reflections, Leacock shared the evolution of his relationship with his dad, who was born in Trinidad but raised his family in Canada. Leacock has previously said that his dad was so focused on providing for the family that he didn’t spend much quality time with his kids — something Leacock wanted to make sure he didn’t repeat with his own children, two of whom now star with him on “WCTH.”

“Our relationship was complex but full of love and mutual respect at the end,” Leacock wrote on Instagram, sharing 10 photos of his dad over the years.

Though Leacock did not share a specific cause of death, he wrote that his dad died “peacefully, surrounded by love, and that he had made his peace with a lot of lessons that he was still learning right up to his last breath.” Here’s what you need to know:

Viv Leacock Shares Heartfelt Tribute to His Late Father

Leacock shared on social media that his dad’s June 1 death brought forward many memories and new responsibilities.

“My mind is full of countless sayings and words of advice from him and those that came before him,” Leacock wrote. “My dad was the storyteller of our family. A role that now falls to me. I’ll do my best to carry on like he would . I will do my best to keep the Leacock name in lights.”

Leacock wrote that his dad worked as a pipe fitter and general fabricator, but that his attention to detail, problem solving skills and the way he told stories of his day after work were his real gifts.

“His God-given talents couldn’t really be put into a category,” Leacock wrote. “When I was very young, he was my hero. He could build anything and fix anything. He could entertain a room full of people with stories, hilarious jokes, or a song. He was always singing, just like Nat King Cole.”

Leacock continued, “And the man could drive a car!! Those early days were my favorite. Those times I made him laugh or when we shared a laugh are so special. More than anything, I loved watching him tell a story. In those moments, nothing else mattered. Love you,pops. Rest easy.”

Several of Leacock’s famous friends and castmates sent their love via the comment section of his post.

“WCTH” co-star Kevin McGarry wrote, “Sounds like an incredible human being – And man can he wear the sh** out of a mesh tank top! Lovely tribute to your father Viv – sorry for your loss my friend. ”

Another castmate, Amanda Wong, wrote, “Very well put. His legacy continues with the amazing family he’s created ❤️”

Hallmark actor and director Peter Benson added, “Big love you you and your family my friend ❤️❤️❤️”

Actress Kellie Martin, who co-starred with Leacock in Hallmark’s “Hailey Dean Mysteries,” wrote, “Beautiful words for a beautiful man. I’m so happy to see these wonderful photos. You look so much like him. So sorry for you loss Viv. I am sending much love your way. God bless your dad.”

Viv Leacock Loves the Chance to Act With His Own Kids

Leacock has said in previous interviews that he used to just notice his dad’s shortcomings as a father and didn’t always honor what he did to help their family flourish. In 2021, Leacock wrote a brief letter to his dad as part of an interview with the Dear Father website, sharing his gratitude.

Dear Father, I never thanked you for the provider that you are. I basically lamented the things I felt you should have done, but I never thanked you for what you did do. I thank you for making sure that we had a father, a roof over our head, clothes on our backs, and food in our bellies. You did the best with what you knew and thank you for that!

Leacock now provides for his own family through his work as an actor, but he makes a point of being present and communicative with his three kids — sons Elias, 13, and Lennox, 15, and daughter Vienna, 17.

When Leacock joined “When Calls The Heart” in early 2021 as the patriarch of the Canfield family, according to Entertainment Tonight, he was joined by his real-life children, Elias and Vienna, who both auditioned for and landed their roles as his kids on the show. Leacock’s onscreen wife and the kids’ TV mom is played by Natasha Burnett, who shared an Instagram photo on June 30 showing that she was doing wardrobe fittings for the next season of “WCTH.”

Though he cherishes his memories with his own dad, Leacock told Dear Fathers that his own style of parenting is very different than his dad’s was, including explaining his reasoning for everything he advises them to do.

“He was telling us stuff so far before we got to it and he wouldn’t explain why,” Leacock recalled of his childhood. “With my kids, I explain everything. There’s a lot of ‘I’m telling you why this is important.'”

The rare opportunity to work with two of his three kids on-set has been meaningful for him — and for them, his son Elias told told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2021.

“It’s good to have my dad as a coach and it just feels really nice to have family members beside me,” Elias said. “I wouldn’t feel that good by myself for my first gig, so it’s nice to have my sister and my dad along beside me.”

Leacock admitted to the outlet that with his kids on set, he and his character become one and the same.

“When Joseph is watching Angela play the piano with pride in his eyes, that is Viv watching Vienna with pride in his eyes,” he told ET. “I’m not acting, I’m not acting at all. I am filled with so much pride watching these kids do what they’re doing.”