Alison Victoria Shares Casting Call for New Series

Did Alison Victoria just let the word about her next HGTV show slip?

The “Windy City Rehab” star re-shared a casting call to her Instagram Story on October 9 for a new series from the producers of “Windy City Rehab” and the Magnolia network series “The Established Home”. The casting call post originally came from casting producer Konnor Cooke, who tagged Victoria in his story post, hinting at her involvement in the show.

Neither Victoria’s role in the series nor its airing on HGTV has yet been confirmed by Victoria or the network, however.

The casting application is advertised for “homeowners in the Las Vegas area who need a designer to help with their home renovation!” and asks that applicants have a renovation budget of $150,000 or more and live within 30 minutes of Las Vegas.

Alison Victoria Has a Place in Las Vegas

A Las Vegas-based home renovation series would be a fitting next step for Victoria, who in the June 13, 2023 episode of “Windy City Rehab”, traded in the Windy City for Sin City as she worked on her own “Villa Victoria” renovation in Las Vegas.

“I need an escape. Somewhere that’s close to family and friends. And Vegas is that place. My new house is about 20 minutes from the strip, and now it’s my mini villa. It’s Villa Victoria. I, like, hit the jackpot with this one,” Victoria said of the 2,600-square-foot home in a clip from the episode that was re-shared to the HGTV Instagram page the day the episode first aired on the network.

One user created a discussion post on Reddit in June 2023 to talk about the Villa Victoria renovation, asking in their post, “So, will her show now be ‘Sin City Rehab’?”

While many Reddit users had critiques of the Villa Victoria design (with one comment reading “I thought the whole house was disappointing considering the amount of money she put in it. The yard was fabulous.”), fans on the HGTV Instagram post were more complimentary of her work.

“This house is absolutely stunning. Now I want a green kitchen. Just curious as who the art work is by in the family room.” one user wrote.

“So deserving 👏 ❤️! Love the tile throughout and the antique doors! Wowzer!🙌” a second fan added.

“Really enjoyed Victoria’s Vegas renovations on her new abode 🏡 So inspiring” a third fan commented.

This Wouldn’t Be the First HGTV Show in Las Vegas

If the new series Victoria advertised lands on HGTV, this would not be the network’s first series to take place in Sin City, as they’ve previously aired a three-season run of the spinoff series “Flip or Flop Vegas”, and in July 2023 they premiered a brand new series called “Flip the Strip”.

“Flip the Strip” followed Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black, and Malik Wills-Martin, performers in the popular Las Vegas nighttime show “Australia’s Thunder From Down Under” who worked on home renovations during the day. The series followed them as they carried out their renovation work with the help of designer Kelly Stone.

While the fate of the series remains unclear, the six-episode first season of “Flip the Strip” is available to stream on Max.

