Jenny & Dave Marrs Share New Series on HGTV

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs are hard at work on “Fixer to Fabulous” season 5 and its spinoff miniseries “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”, but in an October 2 Instagram post, the air conditioning company Daikin announced they’d be bringing a six-part “Sustainability Series” miniseries to HGTV featuring Dave and Daikin executive Marc Bellanger.

The goal of the “Sustainability Series” is to show viewers how they can participate in creating a more sustainable world both now and for future generations. Ahead of the series premiere on October 9, Heavy got the chance to speak with Dave and Jenny about the importance of sustainability in their lives and how viewers can implement sustainable practices in their own lives.

Hear what Jenny and Dave had to say below.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Offer Sustainability Tips for Viewers

“We live on a farm. We have lots of animals, we have blueberries, and a garden, and we have five kids, so sustainability is very important in our everyday life,” Jenny shared with Heavy, adding that while sustainability can feel “overwhelming” for many, it doesn’t always involve making big changes or sacrifices in one’s day-to-day life.

“You don’t have to move to a farm and change your entire lifestyle. You can make choices right where you are in your own life. And things that are almost common sense that we’ve all heard all our lives, like turning the light off when you leave the room. Managing your water usage. Really being mindful because those small choices that we’re making every single day really do add up. And I think that’s the importance behind this ‘Sustainability Series’, is really helping folks to see that they can make a difference.”

Dave added onto his wife’s comments, telling Heavy that sustainability, “is a huge issue, and we can’t kick the can down the road any farther. We’ve got to address these issues right now, and [Daikin has] made a commitment to do that.”

Dave also shared that he was excited to be a part of the “Sustainability Series” because “the time is now. Jenny and I feel like [for] our kids, going into the next generation, we have to leave this place better than we found it. And we’re trying to do anything that we can where people don’t have to give up everything to give a better world in the future.”

The ‘Sustainability Series’ Begins on HGTV on October 9

According to Daikin, the six-part miniseries will begin airing on HGTV on Monday, October 9, with the six episodes being spaced out over multiple months, and set to conclude in February 2024. The series will take viewers across the United States from Jenny and Dave’s home state of Arkansas to Washington DC and Colorado, before ending in Florence, Italy in its final episode.

While the “Sustainability Series” will not feature home renovations as the Marrses’ other HGTV projects have, fans can expect the dynamic duo’s regular program back on screen in early 2024, as “Fixer to Fabulous” and its “Italiano” spinoff are both set to premiere in the new year, with past episodes of the show currently available to stream on Max and Discovery+.

