Christina Hall Teases Possible New Location for Her HGTV Show

HGTV host Christina Hall has not been able to stay in one place for too long over the past few years, with her shows “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country” taking her to different parts of the country, and now in a Saturday, April 29 Instagram post, Christina joked about possibly bringing her show to another part of the country after a successful 3-day visit to Tampa, Florida with her husband Josh Hall.

“Busy, but fun 72 hours in Tampa with my ride or die. Mostly work but had some really good meals and got to see Tampa ⚡️in the playoffs. What I noticed: everywhere we went, people here are soooo nice!! Maybe it’s time for Christina takes Tampa 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🏠 ,” Christina captioned her post which featured her and Josh at a Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game. Despite the Lightning losing their playoff match to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Christina and Josh had a fun time, with Josh adding in his Instagram story, “Unfortunate finish, but heck of a battle from the homeboys. 💪🏻”

Another HGTV Star Told Christina Hall That Tampa is ‘Taken’

Fans were thrilled at the prospect of Christina continuing her show in Florida, and let her know in the comment section.

“Yes!!! Come over to the beaches-Indian Rocks or Belleair!” one fan commented.

“I’ll watch Christina takes anywhere. You make everywhere fabulous ❤️” another fan wrote.

“Yes, Florida needs a HGTV show, I would love it if it was your show!” a third fan commented, with responses reminding the fan that “100 Day Dream Home” starring Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt already takes place in the Florida area. Mika even replied to plug her own show, writing, “tune in for season 4 of 100 Day dream home😂”.

Mika left a standalone comment as well addressing Christina, telling her, “Tampa is amazing that’s why we love it but it’s already taken 😂 Glad you had a great time.”

“Christina on the Coast” centered on Christina in her native Southern California since 2019, following her divorce from her ex-husband and “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa as she continued to work on home renovations in the area. The “Christina in the Country” spinoff followed Christina as she bought a second home in Tennessee and began to remodel it while also taking on new clients in the area.

Christina Hall Cleared Up Claims That She ‘Stole’ Her Children

While Christina and Josh have their second home in Tennessee, they are still calling California home for the time being, a fact that Christina had to clear up with fans after a recent post sparked speculation that she was taking her children away from their fathers, with Hall telling her followers “For everyone confused.. we do NOT live In Tennessee… we live in California… we have a second home In Tennessee. For all those people thinking I left the kids or stole the kids… false info… we just frequently visit our home away from home. 🐐 🐓 ❤️” after her family’s Tennessee trip for Easter.

Christina has three children, 12-year-old Taylor and 10-year-old Brayden whom she shares with her ex Tarek, and 3-year-old Hudson whom she shares with her second ex-husband Ant Anstead.

READ NEXT: Bryan Baeumler Welcomes ‘Adorable’ New Additions to Family