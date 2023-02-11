Ben & Erin Napier Enjoy ‘Hot’ Date Night

Ben and Erin Napier enjoyed a parents’ night out. The HGTV stars documented their double date to see the re-release of “Titanic” on Instagram.

Sharing a booth, the couple dined at their local Corn Dog 7 before taking in their feature film, Erin revealed in a post on February 10, 2023. She recounted a conversation with her oldest daughter, Helen, in the caption.

After learning of the couple’s “Titanic” plans, Erin quoted her five-year-old’s response, “Oh! A hot date.”

She then explained that the couple was getting corndogs. Per her post, Helen said, “People are gonna think you’re getting married.”

The couple is indeed married. They celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in November 2022. Together they share daughters Helen, 5, and Mae, 1. The Napiers rose to fame renovating houses around their community of Laurel, Mississippi on “Home Town.”

In her Instagram post, Erin included the hashtag, “#ihopejackmakesitthistime.” Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, is the film’s ill-fated leading man. The character freezes to death in the ocean while his love interest, Kate Winslet’s Rose, survives by floating on a door frame.

Jack’s death has remained a hot topic for “Titanic” fans since its 1997 release. As Deadline reported last year, a 3D remastered version of the film was being released for the movie’s 25th anniversary. It arrived at theaters in time for Valentine’s Day.

Erin later shared an update on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “update: it was awesome.”

The 37-year-old revealed on her Instagram Story they were accompanied by friends Aly and Jordan Smith. After watching the movie, Erin and Aly belted out the “Titanic” theme song, Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

Erin quipped in her Instagram Story, “we are v. talented.”

Erin Napier Announced Her Third Book

The Napiers’ date night comes just days after Erin announced her third book. “Heirloom Rooms: Soulful Stories of Home” will be released on October 3, 2023, she announced on Instagram.

Erin explained in her post that she was “bored” of perfectly styled homes and wrote a collection of essays to tell the lived-in stories of her house.

“I wanted to write essays about our own home wherein every room is its own chapter about a particular time in our life together and I invited friends and designers to be contributors, self-photographing their unstaged and lived-in rooms and sharing their stories of what makes it theirs and no one else’s,” the mother-of-two wrote on Instagram.

Among her contributors are “Fixer to Fabulous” star Jenny Marrs and “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott, as she revealed in her Instagram Story.

The Napiers’ released their first book, “Make Something Good Today,” in 2018. In 2022, she released her first children’s book, “The Lantern House.”

“I hope you’ll find the stories and photos beautiful for their relatability, and that it makes you reframe the way you think of your own home,” Erin wrote on Instagram.

The Napiers Enlisted Dave & Jenny Marrs for ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

Jenny and Erin are teaming up again. The Napiers enlisted Jenny and Dave Marrs to give Fort Morgan, Colorado “an epic whole-town renovation” on season 2 of “Home Town Takeover,” HGTV announced in a press release.

The couples “will join forces to mobilize and inspire more HGTV expert stars and residents to tackle renovation projects across homes, local businesses and community spaces, amplifying the town’s charm and building community pride,” according to the press release.

The six-episode season is expected to premiere early this year, the network announced.

