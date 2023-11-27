Bryan Baeumler Shares Casting Call for New Show

HGTV star Bryan Baeumler is working on a new show. The “Renovation Island” star previewed the first two episodes of his new series, “Bryan’s All In” on HGTV Canada on October 8. At the time, he confirmed in an Instagram post that the series would have a total of 10 episodes.

Now, Bryan is back with the official casting call for his new series, which he shared with fans in a November 26 Instagram post. “If you’re a budding entrepreneur in an interesting business and off the beaten path area and you need some help getting to the finish line, I’m looking for you! This is the only legitimate casting call link for ‘Bryan’s All In’…link also in bio!”

Bryan Baeumler’s New Show Aims to Help Business Owners

The official casting call for “Bryan’s All In” includes a description of the new series.

“In ‘Bryan’s All In’, Bryan travels off-the-beaten path to help struggling entrepreneurs renovate their businesses. These are ambitious dreamers who are risking it all for their passion projects, making major life changes to become their own boss – just like Bryan did. In each episode, Bryan spends a week helping a business owner through a make-or-break point in their reno, in a race to open or revive their business,” the casting call reads.

The casting call also included criteria that applicants must meet in order to be considered for the series. The production company is requiring business owners to already be planning a renovation (with contractors signed on). They also require businesses to have full budgets available, though there is a note that the show can help “augment” some budgets at their discretion. They also ask that the project be in progress when Bryan and his team arrive.

Fans were excited to hear about Bryan’s new show, and shared their thoughts in his comment section.

“Such a great concept for a show, great to watch 🙌,” one user commented.

“Can’t wait to see the new episodes. I love this idea” another fan added.

“When are the other episodes of the season coming out?” a third user asked, to which Bryan responded, “this Spring!”

Although the first two episodes already aired on HGTV Canada, it is unclear when or if new episodes may premiere on HGTV in the United States.

Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Returned to ‘Rock the Block’

The “Bryan’s All In” casting call comes just after Bryan and his wife Sarah Baeumler returned home from competing on season five of HGTV’s hit competition show “Rock the Block”. The Baeumlers returned after missing out on the win in season four, and are competing against three other returning teams who are all seeking a chance at redemption.

Bryan marked the end of filming with a November 20 Instagram post. “This is us. Smiling, laughing, bright eyed and bushy tailed – right before 6 weeks of physically and mentally punishing, exhausting and almost breaking ourselves on the block…all in the name of REDEMPTION!! Season 5 of #RockTheBlock took things to the next level and way beyond…the talent and grit is this group is mind blowing!!” he wrote in the caption.

READ NEXT: David Bromstad Announces New Show on HGTV