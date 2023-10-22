Sarah Baeumler On Set for New Series

Is HGTV star Sarah Baeumler coming back to the network?

The designer and “Renovation Island” star is hard at work on a new series, teasing fans in an October 16 Instagram post. The photo showed Baeumler on a construction site, however the host couldn’t reveal much more information.

“Gearing up for the next few weeks ahead on site! I can’t share all the details quite yet but let’s just say that it involves a healthy dose of friendly competition…” Baeumler wrote in her post’s caption.

Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Are No Strangers to Competition

Fans were thrilled to hear Baeumler was working on a new series and shared their excitement in the comment section of her post.

“Well, it would not be your show, with others, if there wasn’t ‘that friendly competition!!’ 🤪” one fan wrote.

“Can’t wait. ‘Bryan’s All In’ and this on the horizon is shaping up for a fabulous winter of the B-team” another user wrote, referencing Sarah’s husband Bryan Baeumler’s forthcoming series, “Bryan’s All In”, which aired as a two-part special on HGTV Canada on October 8. Bryan later confirmed in the comments of his own October 8 Instagram post that the first season would be “10 episodes” in total. HGTV has yet to confirm when the series may air in the United States, though.

“I’ve been patiently waiting for a post like this!!! 💜” a third fan wrote on Sarah’s post.

“Come back to HGTV US!! Your shows are great!!” a fourth fan added.

One user asked, “Will there be a new season of ‘Renovation Island’ or something similar? Big fan!❤️”. Country Living reported in July 2023 that an HGTV source mentioned that the network “has no new information to share about Renovation Island at this time,” and since the Baeumlers have spent less time in the Bahamas at their Caerula Mar resort since getting it up and running, it appears unlikely that “Renovation Island” will come back in the near future.

Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Have Experience With Competition Series

One user added on Sarah’s post, “Hoping [the new series is] ‘Rock the Block’!” however Bryan and Sarah already competed together on season four of the hit series, which pits pairs of HGTV stars against one another as they work to renovate four identical, neighboring homes, with the win going to whoever can add the most resale value to their home.

Bryan and Sarah went up against “Fix My Flip” stars Page Turner and Mitch Glew and “Farmhouse Fixer” stars Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, however all three teams missed out on the big win to “Luxe for Less” stars Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle.

The Baeumlers have experience on all sides of competition series, as they have served as judges for seasons two and three of “Battle on the Beach”, which sees Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria, and Taniya Nayak each coaching a team of designers as they work to renovate identical beach homes.

Bryan also co-hosts the series “Renovation Resort Showdown”, which has a similar format to “Rock the Block” and “Battle on the Beach”, with fellow HGTV Canada star Scott McGillivray.

