Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Fly to the Coast to Film New HGTV Show

HGTV stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler shared that they were headed to North Carolina on a project for the network in a February 17 Instagram post, and now fans know why.

In a February 18 post, Sarah shared a selfie with her and Bryan alongside fellow HGTV design teams Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (from “Farmhouse Fixer”) and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (“100 Day Dream Home”) on set for the Kleinschmidt’s brand new show, “100 Day Hotel Challenge”, which the couple announced in February 2024.

“Happy Sunday! Busy day on set with @mikamakesmoves and @mrbreakingground as they go head to head in a brand new showdown! Looking forward to having some fun on set with this crew & sharing it on @hgtv this summer… stay tuned!” Sarah captioned her post.

Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Are On Brian Kleinschmidt’s Team

In “100 Day Hotel Challenge”, the Kleinschmidts are going head-to-head as captains of two teams of HGTV all-stars. The couples will work to give a makeover to one of two beachfront hotels in North Carolina. Whichever captain adds the most value to their property will be the winner.

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are there as a part of Brian Kleinschmidt’s team. The rest of their team consists of Michel Smith Boyd (“Luxe for Less”), Mike and Denese Butler (“Fix My Frankenhouse”), Carmeon Hamilton (“Reno My Rental”), Cristy Lee (“Battle on the Mountain”), and Poonam Moore (“Rico to the Rescue”).

Mika’s team consists of Knight and Crestin (whom the Baeumlers previously faced off with in “Rock the Block” season 4), as well as Galey Alix (“Home in a Heartbeat”), Lauren Makk (“Design Star: Next Gen”), Scott McGillivray (“Vacation House Rules”), Grace Mitchell (“One of a Kind”), Kim Myles (“Battle on the Mountain”), and Kim Wolfe (“Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”).

Fans were thrilled to see the Baeumlers on set with the Kleinschmidts as well as Knight and Crestin and let Sarah know in her comment section.

“I just think all of you are Fabulous!! The best of HGTV!! I really love you All! ❤️” one fan wrote.

“Love all you guys! This will be great!” another user added.

Fans Thought the Baeumlers Were Filming ‘Battle on the Beach’

In February 2024, HGTV announced that the Baeumler’s series “Battle on the Beach”, in which they serve as the judges, had been renewed for a new season. The next round of the competition series is set to take place in Oak Island, North Carolina.

As a result of this, some users assumed the Baeumlers were on their way to filming the new “Battle on the Beach” season when Sarah first shared her view from an airplane in her February 17 post. “We arrived yesterday for a few days of filming in North Carolina… Safe to say we’re ready to battle it out 😉 @hgtv,” Sarah captioned her photo, with “Battle on the Beach” co-star Ty Pennington commenting, “Whooop! Here we go!”

“👏👏If you were in Oak Island, NC then that’s where I live! We are hearing rumors? Welcome to North Carolina ❤️,” one fan wrote.

