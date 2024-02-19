‘100 Day Dream Home’ Stars Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Go Head-to-Head in New Show

Plot twist! After several years of working together to design and build homes for families in Florida, “100 Day Dream Home” stars Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt will compete against each other in a new HGTV show. The couple began teasing a “top secret show” they were working on in November, but kept details under wraps until now.

Married since 2015, the real estate developers will star in “100 Day Hotel Challenge” this summer, HGTV announced on February 15, 2024. Each will be backed by a “dream team” of HGTV stars as they transform separate beachfront hotels in Salter Path, North Carolina.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Will Transform Separate 1950s Boutique Hotels in New Series

The Kleinschmidts have proven to be formidable competitors together, winning the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” in August 2023 and season 2 of HGTV’s “Rock the Block” competition in 2021. So the network will now separate the couple to see how they do working against each other.

The new six-episode show is inspired by the Kleinschmidt’s recent 2023 renovation of a boutique hotel in their two-episode spin-off, “100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel.”

This time around, Mika and Brian will each have to “fully transform two adjacent, dated beachfront hotels” in just 100 days or less with a budget of $225,000 each. Their goal is to renovate the 1950s properties into “upscale waterside retreats ready for the peak summer vacation season,” HGTV said.

Whichever spouse increases their hotel’s overall value and average price per night the most will win the competition, including a $50,000 donation to a favorite charity.

Teams of HGTV Experts Will Support Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt in Their Hotel Renovations

In their first social media video promoting the upcoming series, Brian announced, “Guess what? We are no longer teammates.”

Mika and Brian will each be backed by what she called a “dream team” of HGTV stars to help them with their designs and renovations.

According to HGTV, Brian’s team consists of:

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of “Battle on the Beach” and “Renovation Island”

Michel Smith Boyd from “Luxe for Less”

Mike and Denese Butler of “Fix My Frankenhouse”

Carmeon Hamilton of “Reno My Rental”

Cristy Lee from “Battle on the Mountain”

Poonam Moore from “Rico to the Rescue”

Mika’s team consists of:

Galey Alix of “Home in a Heartbeat”

Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from “Farmhouse Fixer”

Lauren Makk from “Design Star: Next Gen”

Scott McGillivray of “Vacation House Rules”

Grace Mitchell from “One of a Kind”

Kim Myles of “Battle on the Mountain”

Kim Wolfe of “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” and “Battle on the Mountain”

Some of their teammates have already started talking smack on Instagram, weighing in on the couple’s post.

Boyd, who won 2023’s “Rock the Block” with design partner Anthony Elle, wrote, “Oh this is gonna be gooooood!”

Hamilton commented, “Whew!!! Nothing like a good head to head competition!!!! This is gonna be goooood!!!!”

Alix quipped, “Mika all day”

“100 Day Hotel Challenge” will be the latest competition show HGTV is rolling out after experiencing huge ratings success with recurring series “Rock the Block” and “Battle on the Beach,” both which are returning in 2024. The network is about to wrap “Battle on the Mountain” on February 26, too.

In a statement, HGTV head of content Loren Ruch said, “Brian and Mika have a magnetic energy and are smart, tough, no-holds-barred competitors. Their determination to one-up each other plus support from an army of HGTV experts will equal an epic renovation showdown.”

The new competition show won’t replace the Kleinschmidts’ regular show, though. In October, they announced that HGTV had greenlit a fifth season of “100 Day Dream Home,” due to air sometime in 2024.