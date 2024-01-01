18 New & Renewed HGTV Shows Coming in 2024

Good news for HGTV fans: the network has a full slate of new programming lined up for 2024, and it’s wasting no time getting started. Beginning with a new season of Drew and Jonathan Scott’s “Celebrity I.O.U.” premiering on January 1, 2024, the network has at least 18 new and renewed series scheduled to debut this year. And on top of that, some of its stars are working on some top secret projects.

Here’s what you need to know:

HGTV Has Renewed More Than a Dozen Popular Shows for 2024

Before 2023 was over, executives at HGTV had already renewed at least dozen series, so many of its most popular stars have been busy filming new episodes of their established shows. Here’s what to watch for:

“Celebrity I.O.U.”

Season 7 of the Property Brothers’ hit show “Celebrity I.O.U.” returns on New Year’s Day with back-to-back episodes. Drew and Jonathan Scott will first help comedian Ray Romano give a “spa-like upgrade” to the main suite belonging to his friend and assistant of 23 years. In the second episode, they help actress Anna Faris surprise her best friend Amanda with a “swanky kitchen and dining room transformation.” Other celebrities set to appear during the new season include Mayim Bialik, Sterling K. Brown, Rosario Dawson, and Fran Drescher.

“Home Town”

HGTV renewed Ben and Erin Napier’s “Home Town” — filmed in their home town of Laurel, Mississippi — for an eighth season even before its seventh season began airing in 2023. Season 8 premieres on January 7, 2024 and Erin recently said that she thinks the new season features “some of our best episodes ever.”

“Married to Real Estate”

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson got a jumpstart on 2024, with the third season of their show, “Married to Real Estate,” debuting on December 28 despite HGTV’s previous announcement that it would premiere early in the new year. Sherrod recently said that filming the 12-episode season was “very trying” due to the competitive real estate market in Atlanta, delayed construction materials and juggling their family’s needs.

“Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”

Another show that got an early start is Kim Wolfe’s “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?,” which premiered its second season on December 26. It had originally been slated to premiere in June 2023, but the eight-episode season got pushed back for reasons unknown.

“Down Home Fab”

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are set to return with a second season of “Down Home Fab,” in which they renovate homes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Though a premiere date has not been announced, HGTV has said the show will return with eight new episodes in “early 2024.”

“Rico to the Rescue”

Denver builder and restoration expert Rico León and his team, designer Poonam Moore and chief estimator Matt Plowman, are also set to return for a second season of their show, “Rico to the Rescue.” With León’s guidance, the team will swoop in to solve homeowners’ issues caused by previous contractors. The eight-episode season is due to premiere on January 24.

“Farmhouse Fixer”

Jonathan Knight is scheduled to return for a third season of “Farmhouse Fixer,” in which he renovates old New England homes alongside designer Kristina Crestin. HGTV greenlit the new season back in April 2023, per Deadline, but hasn’t announced a premiere date beyond saying it will air in 2024. Knight is also scheduled to be on a 40-city tour with New Kids on the Block starting on June 14, according to Live Nation, and a spin-off show for HGTV (see below).

“Christina on the Coast” & “Christina in the Country”

Christina Hall will continue to juggle two series on HGTV in 2024. According to Deadline, she’ll continue to renovate California homes in season 5 of “Christina on the Coast.” While that show has been greenlit for 12 episodes, the second season of Hall’s Nashville-based series, “Christina in the Country,” will be six episodes. Premiere dates have not been released yet for either series.

“The Flipping El Moussas”

Christina Hall’s ex-husband and former “Flip or Flop” co-star, Tarek El Moussa, will star in a second season of “The Flipping El Moussas.” The 14-episode season will again co-star former “Selling Sunset” star Heather El Moussa, whom he married in 2021. HGTV has not released a premiere date other than to say the new season will debut in early 2024.

“Rock the Block”

HGTV’s uber-popular competition series, “Rock the Block,” has already wrapped filming a fifth season in Treasure Island, Florida. Set to premiere in March, the new season will feature four returning teams from past “Rock the Block” seasons looking for redemption: Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from “Bargain Block,” Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis from “Unsellable Houses,” Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from “Renovation Island,” and Page Turner and Mitch Glew from “Fix My Flip.”

“Ugliest House in America”

Comedian Retta will hit the road again in a fifth season of “Ugliest House in America,” with the winning home receiving a makeover by HGTV star Alison Victoria. The network renewed the hit series for two more six-episode seasons in April 2023. Season 4 aired during the summer and season 5 will air in early 2024, per HGTV’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Multiple New Series Expected on HGTV in 2024

In addition to renewing many of its most popular shows, HGTV has greenlit several brand new series and spin-offs to air in 2024. And several of its stars have hinted at other projects in the works for the new year. Here’s what’s been announced so far:

“Battle on the Mountain”

Attempting to build on its popular “Battle on the Beach” competition series, HGTV will debut “Battle on the Mountain” on January 22. In the six-episode series, three married couples will be challenged to renovate similar mountain homes in Breckenridge, Colorado. They’ll be coached by HGTV stars Rico León (“Rico to the Rescue”), Kim Myles (“Battle of the Bling”) and Kim Wolfe (“Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?”). Other HGTV stars including Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak will appear to provide or judge weekly challenges, with a $50,000 cash prize going to the winning couple.

“Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp”

In addition to starring in a third season of “Farmhouse Fixer,” Jonathan Knight will also appear in a four-episode spin-off series called “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp.” He’ll team up with his family, including his brother and fellow New Kids on the Block member Jordan Knight, to “renovate multiple structures on a newly acquired property” with the goal of creating a “stunning summer retreat for guests.” The spin-off is expected to air in the summer of 2024.

“Divided By Design”

HGTV newcomers Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, who are married interior designers, will star in “Divided By Design,” a docu-series that follows them as they run their separate design firms in Miami. The eight-episode series will premiere sometime in 2024, according to TV Insider.

“Lakefront Empire”

A new real estate series called “Lakefront Empire” is set to premiere on HGTV in the spring of 2024. The show will follow a group of luxury real estate agents in Lake of the Ozarks near St. Louis, Missouri — known as the “Hamptons of the Midwest,” per an HGTV press release.

“Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”

With Jenny and Dave Marrs halfway through the fifth season of their hit show, “Fixer to Fabulous,” fans can also look forward to a spin-off series later this year per Deadline. The couple and their family have made repeated trips to Italy to renovate a crumbling Italian villa in the Tuscan countryside for a four-episode spin-off called “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano.”

“Good Bones” Lakehouse Spin-Off

Amid a whirlwind of drama, Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine, ended their show “Good Bones” after eight seasons in the fall of 2023. But in October, Hawk revealed that she’s filming a two-episode spin-off for HGTV as she renovates a family lake home she bought with her husband. HGTV has not officially confirmed the series.

Additional Secret Projects in the Works

Though nothing formal has been announced by the network, several of HGTV’s biggest stars have also hinted at side projects they’re working on. “100 Day Dream Home” stars Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt have shared on Instagram that they’ve been in Savannah, Georgia, filming a “special project.”

Meanwhile, “Bargain Block” star Keith Bynum recently shared on Instagram that he and his longtime partner and co-star, Evan Thomas, have been traveling to New Orleans to work on multiple projects.

And though HGTV has not revealed anything about a third season of “Home Town Takeover,” in which the Napiers and other HGTV stars makeover an entire town, “Revealed” star Veronica Valencia wrote in a December 30 Instagram post that she had not only completed hosting an episode of a secret HGTV show, but had ended the year “leading design production for Season 3 of ‘Home Town Takeover.'” She has since edited the post to read “leading design production for Season 3 of a very special show ✨”