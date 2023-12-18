Christina Hall Suffers Injury During Her ‘Fun Night’ Out

Christina Hall experienced some bad luck after suffering an injury while celebrating a night out with friends and family. The HGTV star required stitches after accidentally cutting her hand on a martini glass. Despite the injury, Hall remained in good enough spirits to make a joke at her own expense.

“Fun night out,” Hall wrote on her December 15 Instagram story. She posted a picture that included her husband Joshua Hall and two other couples. The group was enjoying a fun evening at Newport Beach restaurant, Set Steak and Sushi.

In a second post to her story, Hall revealed that the evening took a slightly less enjoyable turn soon after. Featuring a picture of her hand wrapped in a bandage, Hall explained that she experienced a minor accident. “Until I knocked over a martini glass and had to get stitches. Just in time for the holidays,” she joked.

Christina Hall’s Injury Adds To Her Health Scare Toll

Hall is no stranger to suffering untimely health scares. The former star of “Flip or Flop” has long been plagued by various ailments. In an October 2021 Instagram post, Hall wrote a very personal story detailing her health journey.

“As I sit here in Tennessee I feel super grateful for where life has taken me. I love that we have a home where we get total peace in the woods where it’s just us doing our thing,” Hall wrote. “In the past I’ve let stress and being overwhelmed get the best of me and I’ve ignored what was going on with myself internally.”

In the second half of the post, Hall reflected on what she has had to endure for years. “I’ve suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain. It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer. I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back…”

Hall contributes her pain to her autoimmune disorder and her struggles with anxiety. But with the right doctors and proper diet, she remains optimistic about her future prognosis. “I’ve talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body. Focusing on getting back to taking care of myself, mind, body and spirit. And my favorite things in life like quality time with the kids and one-on-one time with my man,” she wrote to end her post.

Hall Blames The ‘Gross Houses’ For Health Issues

Play

The “Christina On The Coast‘ star revealed a scary battle with mercury and lead poisoning at the end of 2022. Hall first shared her illness in a December 2022 Instagram story. She told her followers the illness was “most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in.” Hall then explained that the illness led to a “small intestine bacteria overgrowth.”

While speaking to E! News in January 2023, Hall opened up about why she was open to sharing her diagnosis publicly. She said she hoped to be a positive influence on others to take care of themselves. “If people aren’t feeling well, take a look at your diet or what you’re putting into your body or lack of exercise,” she said. “It’s hard to show up and work hard or be a great parent or feel present when you don’t feel great.”

“I’m just really focused on doing a cleanse right now, eating super clean,” Hall said. “I’m doing supplement detox and there’s a local wellness place nearby where I’ve been doing hyperbaric chambers and IVs.”