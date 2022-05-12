Christina Hall Clashes With Tarek El Moussa’s Wife Heather Rae Young at Kids’ Soccer Game

Tensions were running high between Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa’s wife. Daily Mail published photos of what appears to be an argument between the women, who were joined by their spouses, at a May 7, 2022, soccer game. The couples were there in support of Hall and El Moussa’s children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

In some photos, El Moussa can be seen pulling the “Selling Sunset” star away by her arm. After the altercation, Hall’s husband, Josh, appears to confront El Moussa before being separated by the youth soccer coach.

The couples issued a joint statement on the experience, telling E! News, “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.”

Hall and El Moussa rose to fame on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” splitting in 2016. The “Flipping 101” star went on to marry Young in October 2021. Hall is currently embroiled in a custody battle over her youngest son, Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. News broke that she secretly wed Josh in 2022.

Hall & Young Usually Keep Their Distance

Hall and Young’s interaction was a long time coming, according to new details published by E! News.

“Heather and Christina haven’t been getting along lately and there’s been overall tension between both couples,” a source told the outlet. “Christina feels Heather oversteps her boundaries when she parents her children and Heather doesn’t feel like she gets enough respect from Christina.”

The insider added that Young “does a lot for the kids” and the couples hope “the worst is behind them.”

Us Weekly reported that Hall and Young typically keep their distance. ​​“Christina normally just talks to Tarek when it comes to the kids,” an insider told the publication. “She’s accepting of Heather taking on the role of stepmom but has this animosity toward her.”

The Couples Came Together Amid Brayden’s Medical Emergency

Everyone banded together just a day later when Brayden had a medical emergency.

“Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents,” the “Christina on the Coast” star wrote on Instagram. “After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel’s diverticulum early this morning. Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain ..luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits. The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early.”

Hall later added in her Instagram Story, “Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work / co-parenting is. We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise’, what matters is the kids.”

Young also took to her Instagram Story. She wrote, “we all pulled together as a family during this stressful time. The kids will always be the main priority to all of us!”

