Christina Hall Addresses ‘False Info’ Amid Social Media Dispute With Ex

Christina Hall is clearing up any confusion around why her youngest son, Hudson, no longer appears on her Instagram account. To address the ongoing drama, the HGTV star shared one final statement on her Instagram Story on November 28, 2022.

In her statement, Hall explained that it was her choice to stop sharing photos of the 3-year-old and it was a choice made out of exhaustion. Despite never naming her second husband Ant Anstead, the “Christina on the Coast” star wrote in her Instagram Story that the social media platform was being used as “a tool against me.”

The former couple has been publicly at odds since Anstead filed for primary custody of Hudson in April 2022. Us Weekly reports the former couple was able to finalize their custody arrangement outside of court. But, in a court filing obtained by the publication, Anstead worried Hudson was being “exploited” for use in Instagram ads and Hall’s HGTV shows.

But Hall asserts in her Instagram statement that the issue is not about advertisements but rather Anstead’s attempts at control.

“This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements,” Hall wrote in her Instagram statement. “This is about CONTROL. There are many things that I was no longer ok with. Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it. Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screen shot and picked apart.”

Hall’s full statement on Instagram reads:

“This will be the last time l talk about this…. Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson’s photos. People on here telling me ‘she was never told she couldn’t post’ … Umm correct… I never said that! I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson… I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and Choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me. This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements. This is about CONTROL. There are many things that I was no longer ok with. Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it. Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screen shot and picked apart. So that is why l am choosing not to post Hudson. Now the ‘now it alls’ can go back to his page please. Thank you.”

Christina Hall Announced Hudson Would No Longer Appear on Her Instagram in October 2022

The “Christina in the Country” star first announced she would no longer be posting Hudson on social media in an Instagram post on October 2, 2022.

“I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear,” she wrote on Instagram. “My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings.”

Hall also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. She secretly wed Josh Hall in April 2022, with the couple having a Hawaiian ceremony in September 2022.

Ant Anstead Claims Christina Hall Took Their Drama Public

According to Anstead, it is Hall who made their conflict public. In October 2022, the “Wheeler Dealers” responded to criticism for still posting photos of Hudson on Instagram.

“How come you can post pics of Hudson but Christina can’t?” wrote one commenter. “That doesn’t seem fair. If it’s exploitative for one of you to put him on here, isn’t it exploitative of both of you? Food for thought.”

Anstead responded, “I wrote to her privately on April 21 (that letter is in my filing on April 28) and it’s taken 25 weeks for her to finally agree. She could have agreed behind closed doors 25 weeks ago and no one would know. Certain People get mad when they get held accountable for something they definitely did x.”

In the court filing, according to Us Weekly, the “Celebrity IOU Joyride” host wants Hudson’s childhood to be “joyful, healthy, and natural” without “commercial opportunity and content” as a priority.

Anstead referenced the death of “Toddlers & Tiaras” alum Kailia Posey, who committed suicide according to Us Weekly.

“The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented,” Anstead continued in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. “Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth.”

