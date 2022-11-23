Christina Hall Shades Ex During Trip With Kids

Christina and Josh Hall are on a trip with her kids, and she wants her followers to know that means all three of them. While sharing a photo of her oldest children, the HGTV star seemingly referenced her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead in her Instagram story on November 21, 2022.

She appeared to be filming her new series, “Christina in the Country,” at the Sweet Haven ice cream parlor in Tennessee. In the snapshot, her daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 were all smiles alongside Josh’s niece.

“Must stop at our fave [ice cream cone emoji] spot @sweethaven_tn,” she wrote. Christina referenced her youngest son, adding, “Hudson is here too but can’t be ‘here’ .”

The “Christina on the Coast” star shares Taylor and Brayden with her first husband Tarek El Moussa and her youngest son Hudson, 3, with her second husband Ant Anstead. Christina and Anstead remain embroiled in a legal battle, with Hudson’s appearance on social media as a point of contention.

In October, Christina announced on Instagram that she will no longer feature Hudson on social media or in her shows.

“Mentally exhausted,” Christina wrote, “Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Calling out Anstead for using Instagram as a means to rate her, she added that she only included Hudson in her shows so that he could “participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings.”

While Hudson has not been featured on her social media as of late, his blurry figure can be seen in the background of a photo with her other son.

Christina secretly married Josh in April 2022, having a larger Hawaiian celebration in September 2022.

Ant Anstead Does Not Want His Son on Reality Television

Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson in April 2022, citing among his claims that Hudson was rarely with Christina and when he was, he was used in social media advertisements. He filed a new court declaration in September 2022, saying the former couple was able to sort out many of their issues outside of the court system. However, one area of contention was Hudson’s appearance in Christina’s HGTV reality shows.

“The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented,” the mechanic wrote in court documents obtained by US Weekly. “Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth.”

The “Celebrity IOU Joyride” host wrote that he wanted his son’s childhood to be “joyful, healthy, and natural” without “commercial opportunity and content” as a priority. He would go on to reference the May 2022 death of “Toddlers & Tiaras” alum Kailia Posey.

“One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating,” the 43-year-old continued. “I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme.”

Anstead Responded to Questions About Hudson’s Appearance on His Instagram

Anstead clapped back at commenters questioning Hudson’s appearance on his personal Instagram. In October 2022, the “Wheeler Dealers” star shared a photo on Instagram with her young son and his father.

One commenter wrote, “How come you can post pics of Hudson but Christina can’t? That doesn’t seem fair. If it’s exploitative for one of you to put him on here, isn’t it exploitative of both of you? Food for thought.”

In his retort, he wrote, “I wrote to her privately on April 21 (that letter is in my filing on April 28) and it’s taken 25 weeks fo her to finally agree. She could have agreed behind closed doors 25 weeks ago and no one would know. Certain People get mad when they get held accountable for something they definitely did x.”

READ NEXT: First Look at the ‘Marrs Magic’ in New Season of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

