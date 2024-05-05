Dave Marrs Gives Update From Family Farm

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs work hard and play hard on their family farm, and in a May 4 Instagram post, Dave shared some news about this year’s crop.

“I think it’s going to be a great year for the grapes. I’m still learning thanks to a great mentor, and 93 of the 100 plants are pruned and doing well. May need to start thinking about a fall festival to add to Berry Fest in the summer!” Dave captioned the video, in which he showed off one of his new grape plants.

“So here’s one that I’ve pruned. You can see all the grapes that are coming in. I’ve got basically four stalks that I’m keeping, four canes that are growing out, right now that I will then prune back again as they get bigger,” Dave said to his followers in the video.

Fans React to Dave Marrs’ New Grape Plants

Fans and friends alike took to Dave’s comment section to share their thoughts on his farm update.

“I have no idea how you find the time to do all of this Dave!!! Amazing husband, father, builder, master carpenter, farmer and entrepreneur! @jennymarrs is also wonder woman!” one fan shared.

“Very impressive! No doubt will be successful and yes, another festival seems very likely…😍,” another fan wrote.

“I have never yet been able to wrap my head around how to prune them correctly 🙈 the guides/videos always use technical lingo that you could watch whooshing over my head! These look class though – every success with them! 😃 👏,” a third user added.

Some fans who were able to grow their own grapevines shared some of their thoughts with Dave, with one user writing, “Unfortunately, the elk prune ours!! We struggle just keeping a few alive! Happy yours are thriving! 🍇,” and another adding, “Mine are looking great also!! From one clump to over 20 this year… Lookin’ great for just 1 vine!! 🍇 🍇 🍇.”

The official Campo Sasso Instagram account even chimed in, leaving a comment, “Looks great, Dave 👏.” Campo Sasso is the name of the home Dave and Jenny renovated during their spinoff mini-series “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”.

Jenny & Dave Went Back to Italy

While the Marrses finished their work on Campo Sasso in 2023, the couple were delighted to share a look at their latest trip back to Italy, this time for a well-deserved vacation.

“A handful of months ago, over dinner with longtime friends, we dreamt of taking a trip together to Italy. It seemed impossible with schedules and kids but did it anyway. We cashed in miles and coordinated alllllll the things in the calendar and we made it happen (I still can’t believe it!),” Jenny wrote in the caption of a May 1 Instagram recap of the trip. “I had no idea how bent beneath my load I would be when we booked this trip. […] I’m immensely grateful for the time away and grateful to be back in my very favorite place, home. 🤍.”

