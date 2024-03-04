Jenny Marrs Shares Pregnancy News After Unanticipated Ultrasound

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs love living on their family farm in Bentonville, Arkansas, but taking on the responsibility of so many different farm animals can lead to some unexpected hurdles in their day.

Jenny shared a look at one such hurdle when their sheep, BaaBaa, came under the weather. Jenny gave more detail in a March 4 Instagram post.

“One of my sweet girls is injured but we are hopeful she’s on the mend AND we were able to view our first ever sheep ultrasound. (When the vet offered that option up, I jumped on it. ☺️) Yesterday began with the possibility of sorrow when we saw BaaBaa wasn’t recovering and, yet, it ended with expectant joy. Come on, BaaBaa. You’ve got this. We’re cheering you on, momma! 🤍🐑,” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption.

See Jenny’s photos and videos of the sheep ultrasound below.

Fans Cheer For a Speedy Recovery

Jenny’s post included one photo of BaaBaa lying on her back with her front legs sticking straight up in the air. Jenny also added one photo and two short video clips of the ultrasound process, as she, Dave, and their children watched on as the vet checked BaaBaa’s health and spotted a baby growing inside her.

“That’s the baby. Oh, I see tiny ears,” one of the Marrs children said in one of Jenny’s video clips.

Fans took to Jenny’s comment section to share their well-wishes for BaaBaa’s speedy recovery and celebrate the news that she is expecting.

“BaaBaa ultrasound?! 🥹 ❤️ 🐑,” one fan commented, with another writing, “Sheer joy!! Get it?😉

Good luck Baabaa!!”

“Know that your animals are like family to you! Good thoughts for a speedy recovery coming your way!😍😍,” another fan wrote.

Jenny shared more of BaaBaa’s journey in her March 3 Instagram story, in which she wrote, “Babies are in the pen so I can load BaaBaa on a trailer and get her to the vet. Her leg is hurt.” Jenny went on to chronicle their entire vet outing, and in the end she confirmed, “Not sure what’s happening with her foot but we have meds and a plan and a baby on the way! 🐑.”

BaaBaa Has Given Birth Multiple Times on the Marrs Family Farm

The Marrs family are no strangers to welcoming in new lambs, and neither is BaaBaa. Dave shared a video to Facebook in May 2021, showing Jenny acting as a midwife for BaaBaa who was giving birth to twins, whom the family named Ben and Nate after Jenny and Dave’s oldest twin sons. Almost a year later, in May 2022, Jenny shared a post that BaaBaa had welcomed a new lamb, which the family had named Daisy.

In January 2023, the Marrs family welcomed another set of twin lambs to their farm, though it is unclear if these were BaaBaa’s or another sheep’s. These more recent twins happened to arrive on Jenny’s 44th birthday.

“After waving the kiddos off to school and heading in to sit with coffee in front of the fire, Dave called from the car with more excited voices letting me know new babies arrived this morning in the pasture! I raced outside in my bathrobe and slippers to greet our newest arrivals (we haven’t named them yet but Charlotte declared one has to be named Jenny, in honor of our shared birthday),” Jenny shared about the more recent arrivals.

