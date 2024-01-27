David Bromstad Runs For His Life in a Hilarious Blooper Reel

HGTV star David Bromstad uploaded another blooper reel to his Instagram that offered up plenty of “giggles” and even a surprise bee attack.

According to his HGTV bio, Bromstad is described as earnest, passionate, talented, and innovative. But for most fans of the 50-year-old TV personality, it’s quite obvious that he’s not one to shy away from a good laugh either. He can often be seen cracking jokes at his own expense or even having fun trying to memorize his lines.

While speaking to The List, Bromstad admitted that it took him some time to get used to being on camera. “So, when I was doing “Design Star,” I was super fit, I was super young, and I just realized like I was never photogenic and then I didn’t know there was something called telegenic,” he said. “So I was living for myself on TV, I was like, ‘Yes!’ Now getting used to hearing yourself. I was like, ‘I really sound that gay? Okay. No big deal.'”

David Bromstad Shares Some ‘Giggles’ in His Blooper Reel

While filming a recent episode of “My Lottery Dream Home,” David Bromstad’s personality can be fully seen on display. In a January 26 Instagram post, Bromstad offered up another glimpse into his humorous side. He also showed off an array of his best dance moves in between takes.

But it wasn’t until Bromstad was trying to film one particular scene that had everyone cracking up on camera. As he set up in place in front of a gorgeous house, a rogue bee decided it was time for its close-up. After trying his best to remain calm, Bromstad took off running while shouting, “Bee!”

Bromstad’s comedic video was a big hit among his fans. One user on Instagram noted Bromstad’s zest for life. “Every time I see your post, you bring happiness and joy. You are so full of life that is contagious 😂 I’m still optimistic that I will be shopping for my home with you and my millions of dollars 😍🙏,” the user wrote.

A second user wished that they could have the chance to meet Bromstad one day. “Love you David!! You are soooo fun!!! Can I please win the lottery so I can meet you??? ❤🙏❤,” wrote the hopeful fan.

A third user acknowledged their support for Bromstad from his early HGTV days. “I just absolutely adore you. I remember finding you on design stars. Immediately fell in love. Still to this day,” they wrote.

David Bromstad Once ‘Abandoned’ His ‘Dream’

Despite his ability today to win over fans with his infectious personality, Bromstad’s career wasn’t always filled with joy. After graduating from art school, he began his career as an illustrator for Disney.

In an interview with Rage Monthly, Bromstad realized that illustration wasn’t for him. “After I was there for a few months I realized I really did not want to do animation because it was kind of boring for me,” he said. “After I took it up and realized that drawing a broomstick over and over and over again in order just to make it move for five seconds was going to take me weeks. It was awful and I was like, ‘I just can’t.'”

Despite quitting his job as an illustrator, Bromstad managed to stay with Disney. He started his career in interior design, creating children’s fantasy bedrooms and model homes. “It was a definite struggle and it definitely had that ‘starving artist’ quality to it,” admitted Bromstad. “There were high, highs and super, super lows, but it all ended up working out. I loved what I was doing. I was making furniture, making props and murals, and designing interiors, I mean it was a lot of fun.”

Eventually, David Bromstad was convinced by a friend to sign up for HGTV’s Design Star in 2006. “I had no intention of winning. I didn’t think of myself as an interior designer at the time, but I thought, ‘What the hell.’ And then, I ended up winning the thing.” Nearly 20 years later, Bromstad has built himself an impressive career at HGTV. He’s hosted shows such as “Color Splash,” “Beach Flip,” and “My Lottery Dream Home.”