‘Property Brothers’ Drew & Jonathan Scott Sending Video Valentines to Lucky Fans

Home improvement heartthrobs Drew and Jonathan Scott are about to make Valentine’s Day a little sweeter for a few lucky fans. The HGTV stars, who’ve appeared on People’s “Sexiest Men Alive” list multiple times and among Cosmopolitan’s “Top 5 Hottest HGTV Dudes,” have not only released their first-ever printable Valentines, but they’ll be recording personalized Valentine’s Day videos for five special fans, just for fun.

Here’s what you need to know:

Drew & Jonathan Scott Posed for Funny Valentines as Part of Special Giveaway

Drew and Jonathan’s team decided to have a little fun with Valentine’s Day this year, creating tongue-in-cheek Valentines featuring the twins, which viewers can print out for free. The six different designs feature a photo of either Drew or Jonathan with cheesy home improvement pick-up lines.

Drew appears in one peering through a demolished wall, for instance, and the text says, “Hey, Valentine. I’d break down my walls for you.” In another, Jonathan smiles with his toolbelt around his waist, next to text that reads, “Are you a bolt? Cause I’m nuts about you!”

In addition to the free valentines, the brothers are hosting an Instagram giveaway for five lucky fans who will receive a personalized video from them. Winners can choose to have a video made for themselves or for someone else. A rep for the brothers confirmed to Heavy that the videos will be recorded and sent to winners before February 14.

To enter the contest, there are several simple steps to follow:

Each entrant must follow the Scott brothers’ two joint Instagram accounts — @propertybrothers and @drewandjonathan. Next, they must also “like” the joint Valentine’s Day giveaway post that appears on those Instagram feeds. Lastly, tag someone a friend or family member — “someone you love” — in the comment section of that post.

Fans can enter as many times as they want up until noon central time on February 2, according to contest rules.

Both Drew & Jonathan Scott Are Celebrating Love in Their Lives This Valentine’s Day

It’s no wonder Drew and Jonathan were in the mood to do something special for Valentine’s Day, as they both are so focused on loving and expanding their families this year.

Jonathan is busy planning a wedding with his fiancee, actress Zooey Deschanel. He proposed in grand fashion at a Scottish castle in August 2023, with help from Deschanel’s young children Elsie and Charlie — whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

In December, he told Extra TV that in addition to planning their nuptials, he’s been figuring out what he wants for his bachelor party.

“I’ve already been putting some ideas together,” he said. “Is it weird that I’ve already kind of planned my own bachelor party?”

Meanwhile, Drew and his wife Linda Phan announced on January 22 that they’re expecting their second child this year.

Posting an Instagram photo of their 18-month-old son Parker with his hand on Phan’s baby bump, Scott wrote, “Round 2👶 I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company❤️❤️”

After Parker’s arrival, Drew told People that becoming parents required them to grow in their relationship together.

“The real, open dialogue between Linda and me is a huge part of me being a better dad because she’ll give me a slight reminder if I’m not doing something I promised to do,” he said. “It’s not just about the baby, it’s also about your communication with your partner.”