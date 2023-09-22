HGTV’s Drew Scott Becomes Sports Team Co-Owner: ‘Always Been a Dream’

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott has been so successful with his home improvement shows and branded lifestyle products, buildling an estimated $100 million fortune according to Celebrity Net Worth, that the longtime HGTV personality has decided to invest some of his money in a Canadian hockey team.

“The Vancouver Giants are thrilled to announce they have acquired one half of the @propertybrothers,” the minor league team wrote on Instagram account on September 21, 2023.

The post went on to reveal that Scott, who was born and raised in Vancouver, has become a co-owner of the hockey franchise alongside Grammy winning singer and fellow Canadian Michael Bublé, a longtime friend who appeared on first season of the Scott brothers’ HGTV series “Celebrity I.O.U.”

The Vancouver Giants’ social media announcement featured a photo of the two stars in Vancouver Giants jerseys. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but both stars have expressed excitement over their new venture together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michael Bublé Convinced Drew Scott to Join the Vancouver Giants’ Owner Group

The Western Hockey League announced that with his investment, Scott will now be one of six Giants team owners, which includes current majority owner Ron Toigo and part owners Sultan Thiara, Lewis Bublé (Michael Bublé’s dad) and talent agent Bruce Allen. Scott lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Linda, and their one-year-old son Parker but travels back to Canada regularly to see family and friends.

After the announcement was made public, Scott tweeted, “It’s always been a dream to join the ownership of a sports franchise. Thanks to Ron and Mike for bringing me into the fold with such an amazing team in my home town of Vancouver. Go Giants”

In a press statement, Scott also said Vancouver “holds a very special place in my heart, and the city has the best sports fans.” He plans to attend the team’s first game of the season on September 22.

Bublé, who already had a minority stake in the team and convinced Drew to come on board, per the Vancouver Sun, couldn’t contain his excitement over Scott joining the fray.

“I love hockey so much, and it has been such a rewarding experience to be part of my favorite sport at a grassroots level,” Bublé said in the team’s statement. “Drew brings a new level of excitement and visibility to the Giants. I’m excited to work alongside him as we continue to support our incredible city, the beautiful people, and the greatest game on earth.”

The Vancouver Giants compete at the major junior level and last won a championship in 2007, according to CTV News Vancouver, which also reported that the team has produced six first-round NHL draft picks.

Drew Scott Has Always Loved Sports as a Player & Fan

Though Scott didn’t play hockey competitively growing up, he was very athletic, according to HGTV. He played basketball in high school and college until he got injured, and since becoming famous, he’s played in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game and with the Harlem Globetrotters. Scott also is a former national karate champion in Canada, with a second-degree black belt.

As a teen and young adult, he told Sports Business Journal, he ran youth camps introducing kids to various sports and now hopes his co-ownership allows him to create more youth initiatives with the Giants.

“I’ve always found a way with sports to try and bring kids together and build that community,” he said. “We want to make sure that the more interest there is in the team and in the play, the more ticket sales increase. The more attention there is on them, then there’s possibly more sponsorship opportunities. The more the revenue for the franchise grows, the more opportunities we have to give back to the program and what they do.”

Given Scott’s success as a TV host, executive producer and content developer, he said he’s also eager to find ways to tell the inside stories of the players and others who are behind the scenes.