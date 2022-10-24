Michael Bublé Previews His DWTS Judging Style

Singer Michael Bublé is guest judging on “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday, October 24, and all the dances will be performed to his songs. In an interview with ABC News, the crooner previewed what he’ll be like as a judge, saying that he’s drawing on a famous reality TV judge for inspiration.

Bublé Joked That He’s Been ‘Watching a Lot of Simon Cowell’

In the interview with ABC News, Bublé joked that ahead of his guest-judging stint on “Dancing With the Stars,” he’s been “watching a lot of Simon Cowell and Judge Judy so that [he] can be harsh yet fair.”

But in all seriousness, he says he’s not a great dancer and has no business critiquing anyone else’s dancing, so he’s going to be very kind to the “Dancing With the Stars” contestants.

“I am in no way able to have any critical judging ability. I am going to be kind and empathetic and I will go and look at the positives because I should not be telling anyone — have you seen me dance? Come see a show, you’ll see what I’m talking about. I move, but you think like, ‘Is that purposeful or is something wrong with him?'” Bublé cracked.

He also said he cannot wait to see people dance to his music because he arranged all of them and he strives to make then “really dramatic or cinematic,” so he loves “having the imagination to create for [dancers] to move to and [he’s] fascinated by people that can do it.”

Bublé & Derek Hough Actually Came Up With This Theme Week Together

Bublé met pro-turned-judge Derek Hough because Hough choreographed the music video for Bublé’s song “Higher” and Hough’s fiancee Hayley Erbert was Bublé’s dance partner in the video — which the Canadian crooner said gave him a whole new appreciation for dancing as a sport.

“This is seven months, three MRIs [later]. I tore my stuff up,” said Bublé. “I love to play hockey, I play football, I had no idea dancing… all those lifts and stuff tore everything. I had the best time ever. I just have a lot of respect for people who can move.”

Bublé also said that Hough is a “genius” and he would jump at the chance to do anything with him.

“The fact that this is happening, by the way, wasn’t a fluke. This was Derek and I going, ‘You know what, why isn’t there a week when we get to do this?’ I think I’m more pumped to get to go and perform and be with all those people and actually be with Derek. Derek is a genius, so any time I can get work done with him, I’ll do it,” said Bublé.

He also said that he is most looking forward to whoever is dancing to “Higher” because he just loves it.

The songs styles and numbers are listed below:

In addition to Hough getting Bublé in as a guest judge for “Dancing With the Stars,” the two also collaborated on a new dance competition where fans submit dance videos to Bublé’s song “Higher.” Voting is happening from now until November 7 here.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.