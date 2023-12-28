Drew Scott Has Found A ‘Property Brother From Another Mother’

Ahead of the Season 7 premiere of “Celebrity IOU,” Drew Scott reveals the identity of a “Property Brother from another mother.” In an interview with People, Drew says that one guest on the show just gelled with the brothers unlike anyone else.

“Celebrity IOU” follows Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help Hollywood stars give back. In the show, celebrities undertake home renovations for the people that have helped them the most. Since debuting in 2020, the show has seen celebrities such as Jeremy Renner, Viola Davis, Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore, and Heidi Klum get their hands dirty to help those they love the most.

On January 1, the Property Brothers will be joined by actor Ray Romano for another celebrity renovation. For Drew, he felt an instant connection to the comedian. “Ray Romano is one of those people who is not trying to be funny — he’s just funny,” Drew says. “We were laughing that we almost feel like we’re three brothers. He’s like a Property Brother from another mother who’s a little less handy.”

Drew and Jonathan Help Their New ‘Property Brother’

In the Season 7 premiere, Ray Romano looks to gift his friend and assistant of 23 years. Romano strives to include a spa-like upgrade to her main suite. With the help of Jonathan and Drew, the comedian aims to improve his friend’s space with the look and feel of a modern and well-designed hotel.

According to People, Drew Scott was impressed with new ‘Property Brother’ Ray Romano’s woodworking skills. Despite the fact that Romano is a first-timer when it comes to demolition. Drew also noted Romano’s ability to create and attribute design ideas for the renovation. “You don’t get to see these celebrities the way we showcase them outside of their shows or on stage,” Drew said.

Romano won’t be the only one looking to make a difference on Season 7 of “Celebrity IOU.” Joining him will be Besides Romano actor Sterling K. Brown, Zoe Saldaña, Fran Drescher, and more.

In a November press release, Jonathan Scott revealed that he relished the opportunity to help with these special renovations. “Every little moment working on these heartfelt renovations is incredibly meaningful,” Jonathan said. “Drew and I can’t wait to help each celebrity tackle renovation and design while also having fun in the process. It’s all part of the journey that makes the big reveals for their loved ones ever more worth it.”

The Property Brothers Are ‘Not Pretending’

Drew and Jonathan Scott might seem like they have their hands full, but that doesn’t mean they’ll take a break any time soon. The Property Brothers will be starring in two-brand new shows for HGTV in 2024. “Backed By the Bros” will see Drew and Jonathan give advice and resources to inexperienced entrepreneurs. Their other series, “Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers” follows the brothers as homeowners tackle their “problematic homes.”

Even with their boom in popularity, the HGTV stars still haven’t sold out. In a December 2019 interview with US Weekly, Jonathan said that what viewers see is what they get.“The one nice thing with our show is we’re not pretending to be somebody else,” he revealed. “So, when people meet us on the street, they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. You’re exactly like you are on the show.’ It’s because that’s exactly who I am on the show.”

For Jonathan, he feels it is important to remain true to who they are, no matter what people might think. “I don’t think people quite understand,” he admitted. “They see a couple of design guys and they’re like, ‘Oh, you know, that’s nice, they do a design show and construction, real estate.’ They don’t realize the magnitude of what we’ve been focused on in building our brand and really using our platform to work with nonprofits and charities to focus on stuff that we’re passionate about.”

Season 7 of “Celebrity IOU” will premiere on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. with two new episodes on HGTV.