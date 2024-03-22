HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod Responds After Sherri Shepherd Scolds Her for ‘Thirst Trap’ Photos

Longtime HGTV star Egypt Sherrod isn’t afraid to flaunt her good-looking husband on social media, even if talk show host Sherri Shepherd thinks she should stop.

In a social media post on March 21, 2024, Sherrod pushed back on Shepherd for comments she made about her and her husband Mike Jackson — mostly in jest — on the nationally syndicated “Sherri” two days earlier. The couple, who live in Atlanta with their two young daughters, has been married for 14 years and co-star on HGTV’s “Married to Real Estate.”

In her post, Sherrod included an excerpt from Shepherd’s March 19 episode, during which she told viewers that the real estate expert had ignored her advice to stop posting shirtless photos of Jackson.

“Y’all married women, you’re getting out of control,” exclaimed twice-divorced Shepherd, who warned that sharing “thirst traps” of their husbands could tempt other women to go after them. But Sherrod wasn’t having it. She laughed at Shepherd’s stance in her social media post and called the comedian a “damn fool” over it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sherri Shepherd Says She Can’t Be Trusted if Egypt Sherrod Keeps Posting Sexy Pics of Her Husband

During the March 19 episode of “Sherri,” Shepherd scolded Sherrod for recently posting another sexy photo of her husband.

“My friend Egypt Sherrod has not been taking my advice,” Sherrod told her in-studio audience, and mentioned that she’d already had a discussion with the HGTV host about her social media posts when she and Jackson were on her show in December.

“I told her that she’s got to stop posting these sexy thirst trap pictures of her husband,” Shepherd recalled as the crowd gasped at a photo of Jackson displayed on the screen, with him shirtless in a pool as water from a fountain cascaded down his head and shoulders.

“Look at Mike over there when they went on vacation,” Sherrod exclaimed about the steamy photo. “But Egypt don’t want to listen to her friend. So she posted her husband, saying he’s her ‘man crush Monday.’ And she said he’s a ‘delicious dad.'”

On the large studio screen, Shepherd’s producers showed another photo of Jackson that Sherrod had previously posted on March 11. In it, her husband showed off his six-pack abs under an open cardigan. Sherrod wrote in the caption that she was Jackson’s “biggest cheerleader” and urged magazines like Men’s Health and Essence to “do a cover on Delicious Dads and put Mike on the cover.”

“Look at this,” Shepherd implored her viewers as the photo remained on the screen. “Y’all wives better stop posting your husbands and teasing us single women! Okay? Y’all married women, you’re getting out of control!”

“Let me tell you something,” Shepherd continued. “My mother and my grandmother and my aunties all used to say to me, ‘Don’t let all your friends know what a good man you’ve got. Don’t tell other women how good he is in bed, or how he makes you feel … beecause yes, they’re your girlfriends, but if they’re single, some of your girlfriends you can’t trust.”

“Look, Egypt, you can’t trust me,” Shepherd joked. “Look at this picture! I’m looking at her husband Mike and I was just like, ‘Look at all them abs!'”

Shepherd, who is in Atlanta for her comedy tour, went on to say that because Jackson is a professional home renovator, she sometimes DMs him questions about her own home rather than paying to consult with a contractor.

“See, I need to stop asking Mike about fixing plumbing,” she quipped as her audience laughed. “You see, Egypt? You got me being disrespectful right there! Disrespectful, I’ve been. But y’all better stop telling women what you’ve got at home and how good he looks and how delicious he is because, Egypt, single women over here are not eating and we hungry. Egypt Sherrod, you know these women out here are crazy!”

Shepherd closed her segment by saying, “I love you both and I gotta say, your husband’s got some nice abs, girl. I will say that!”

Egypt Sherrod Responds to Sherri Shepherd Calling Her Out on TV

After posting eight crying-laughing emoji, Sherrod replied to Shepherd’s monologue by writing, “@sherrieshepherd is a damn fool for this one.”

“At the end, beginning and middle of the day,” she continued, “I have learned that if you hold anything too tight, it/they will want to escape. No man likes an insecure woman.🙈🙈🙈”

“While on the other hand, a man will cherish a secure woman who is kind, nurturing and supportive,” Sherrod wrote. “She will be his peace. He fawns on me just like I fawn on him. That’s why it works. #reciprocity”

“So ya’ll can share Mike, in photos only,” Sherrod concluded. “I’m giggling right along with you. Just don’t overstep or get disrespectful and we’ll all keep having fun with it. Otherwise my Scorpio may come out. 👈🏽👈🏽👈🏽”

Jackson replied to his wife’s post by writing, “Listen, My wife, my booski is the ‘sexy, where the hell you come from, sheeesh, yummy, oh you can get it!’ one😈 All jokes aside, we’re blessed to have each other.”

While Sherrod responded to his comment with two heart-eyed emoji, Shepherd also weighed in, suggesting Jackson add the words “and I rebuke thee single women!!!!😂😂😂”

Hopeful there might be a clone of Jackson somewhere, one fan coyly wrote, “Any brothers, uncles above 50 ?? Lol Askin for a friend”

Sherrod gave her hope by responding, “yup, brothers, uncles and cousins”

“Married to Real Estate” just wrapped its third season, but Sherrod and Jackson will soon appear on an episode of the new “House Hunters: All Stars.”