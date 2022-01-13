Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson on ‘Married to Real Estate’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson are the stars of HGTV’s newest series, “Married to Real Estate.” The new series is set to premiere on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern time and 8 p.m. Central time.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Sherrod is a real estate broker and Jackson a jack of all trades including as a contractor.

“Egypt will leverage her knowledge of the housing market, financial prowess and design sensibilities … to find affordable houses in desirable Metro Atlanta locations for her clients,” according to a press release about the new show. “And, with smart expenditures that yield breathtaking results, Mike and his team will renovate the properties to help increase their value and return on investment.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. They Married in 2010

Sherrod and Jackson married on September 11, 2010.

To celebrate their last anniversary, she wrote on Instagram, “Cheers bae to 11 years of marriage, 17 years of coupleship, and a lifetime more. GOD got it all the way right when he molded you for me. I’m glad I waited and trusted in his word that he’d deliver you. I love you endlessly.”

The 45-year-old revealed on Instagram that she has received warnings about the “dangers” of reality television on a marriage. The couple responded with laughter.

As she wrote in the January 2021 post, “The difference is that when you are built on a solid foundation and rooted in GOD, no weapons formed will prosper.”

2. They Have 3 Daughters

The couple has three daughters. Together they welcomed Harper, 2, and Kendall, 10. Jackson is also a father to 20-year-old Simone from a previous relationship.

The contractor often boasts about being a “#GirlDad” on social media, while his wife’s website calls motherhood “her greatest achievement.”

“Honestly it’s the best job I never knew I wanted. In my circle I’m the last of the mohicans,” Sherrod is quoted on EgyptSherrod.com. “All my friends have kids graduating from college, and I’m still having babies. But I have zero regrets on waiting until later in life. I’m settled, grounded, and can actually laugh at myself now when I make mistakes. No mother is perfect.”

3. Sherrod Is No Stranger to HGTV

With a long-running career in radio, Sherrod made a name for herself among HGTV audiences for hosting various series and specials.

According to IMDb, she has hosted “Property Virgins,” “Flipping Virgins” and “HGTV Urban Oasis 2018.” The real estate broker has also appeared as a judge on Jonathan and Drew Scott’s competition, “Brother vs. Brother.”

This time, she will work with her husband on “Married to Real Estate.”

4. They Will Compete in Season 3 of ‘Rock the Block’

The couple is teaming up for season 3 of “Rock the Block.” They will be competing against Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses,” Jenny and Dave Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block.”

As Sherrod wrote on Instagram in October 2021, “What a rollercoaster we are on!!! I feel like I am on the King Kong ride with no seatbelt. But there is no group I’d rather be on this journey with.”

This season was filmed in Berkeley County, South Carolina, according to a Discovery press release. It went on to explain, “Each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to renovate identical properties and morph them into the ultimate suburban oasis that reflects their distinctive vision and breathtaking design.”

The new season is set to premiere in early 2022.

5. Jackson Is a Professional DJ

Jackson is a man of many talents, including as a disc jockey. His stage name is “The Versatile Dj Fadelf” according to Shoutout Atlanta.

“I’ve travelled the world spinning and inspiring crowds of several thousand. I’ve been blessed to do what I’ve loved since I was a child,” he told the publication. He added, “From the moment I knew what two turntables were, and the affect the right song could have on people, I was hooked. I spun my first wedding at the age of 12, and the rest was history.”

As he developed his skills, he said to the outlet, “I knew I wanted to make the art of being a dj more than just playing music.”

Seeking to give back and uplift, Jackson explained to Shoutout Atlanta that he and his company Luxe Sound Entertainment signed onto “a charity, non profit organization, or selfless philanthropy companies, in efforts to inspire others through music.”

