Erin Napier Shares Love Letter From Husband Ben

HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier are very open about their love for each other, and they’ve immortalized their love story in their memoir, “Make Something Good Today”. One of Ben’s tricks to keeping their marriage so full of love is that he writes Erin a love letter every morning, a tradition that he has passed on to their daughters, Helen (5) and Mae (2).

In a September 14 Instagram post, Erin shared a look at one of Ben’s latest love notes to her from that same morning, which read, “Good Morning!!! I got so excited to see my girls after work last night. Thanks for being the light at the end of a long day. I love you. You are my joy. Love, Big.”

Fans Swoon Over Ben Napier’s Love Notes

Fans took to the comment section of Erin’s post (which she captioned “my joy lately ❤️” under the photo of Ben’s love note, pieces of art Erin had been working on, and more photos from their family vacations this Summer) to share their reactions to Ben’s loving words.

“Please tell me you’ve saved every love letter from Ben over the years!?” one fan commented, with Erin answering them to say, “boxes and boxes of them ❤️”.

“That’s so special. ‘Love Letters From Big'” one fan replied to Erin’s commented, with another replying to say, “that’s a book I would read!!!”

One fan shared that she has the same tradition with her husband, writing that he, “has been writing me notes every night for the last 43 years. They are quite a treasure. I don’t save them all because it’s just too many but before I throw them out in the morning, I kiss them and bless him.”

Erin and Ben opened up about their letter-writing tradition to People in 2020, and Ben explained, “Erin is my dream girl. Why would I not continue to court her and win her over every day? That’s always my goal.”

In February 2022, Ben shared that his letter-writing operation had doubled after “Helen saw Mama’s note and asked me why I didn’t write her one?? I guess I’ll be writing 2 every morning until Mae is old enough to want one, and then it’ll be 3.”

Erin shared on that same day in 2022 that Helen had helped her father with his daily letter, drawing, scribbling in his notebook, and letting him write his letter around her drawing.

Erin Napier Shares Her Art Inspiration

The first photo in Erin’s September 14 post also caught a lot of attention from fans in the comments. The photo was of an oil pastel drawing Erin was working on which depicted both Helen and Mae on the beach wearing matching swimsuits.

One fan noticed a possible reference, commenting that Napier’s drawing “Reminds me of that Alice Neel ‘Ginny’ painting. I think Lauren Rogers Museum had it on display forever. ‘Ginny’, may not have been the title but she was def the subject. Cute beach bathing suit painting, I wonder if they still have it? ☺️”

Erin knew exactly what this fan was referring to, correcting them on the title of the painting to share, “it’s my favorite alice neel painting and it’s called the Bather! big inspo for me!”

Neel’s painting Bather, much like Napier’s piece, depicts a little girl standing on the beach with the water in the background.

