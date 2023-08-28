Erin Napier Shares ‘Precious’ Daddy-Daughter Moment

HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier have had quite a busy year. From the launch of their new Osprey organization to help limit children’s use of social media, to their work on HGTV’s “Home Town” and its spinoff “Home Town: Takeover”, to the release of Erin’s third book later this year, the Laurel, Mississippi-based couple has had quite a bit on their plates.

Despite their work schedules, the couple has always been able to stop and appreciate the little moments with their two daughters, 5-year-old Helen and 2-year-old Mae.

Erin shared a peek into one of these moments in an August 26 Instagram post, which featured a photo of Ben and their older daughter Helen cuddling together on a daybed tucked into the corner of the couple’s Mississippi country home.

“i love a nook and a sconce” Erin captioned her post, referencing the nook the daybed sits in and the warm light emanating from a sconce just out of frame to the right of Ben and Helen.

Fans React to Erin Napier’s Father-Daughter Post

Enthusiastic fans of the Napiers and their show “Home Town” were quick to reach out in Erin’s comment section to marvel over the Napiers’ moment of calm and relaxation at their house.

“Precious time with Dad!” one user wrote.

“He is her knight in shining armor 💓,” a second user commented.

“So sweet.. I wish I had a daddy this sweet and loving growing up.. He’s a special guy!” another fan added.

“A place for sharing secrets and dreaming dreams…” a fourth user shared.

“Just beautiful! Can’t wait for your new book. When I look at the pictures and stories you post, I can feel what it is like to be in that place. I can smell it, I can hear it, and I am there with you. You paint pictures with your words, and that is such a gift to all of us! Thank you! (Love the Scotsman candle – my favorite!) Thank you both for what you do. Love you guys!” another fan added.

Erin & Ben Napier Took Their Daughters on Vacation

In an effort to get the most out of their Summer, the Napiers carved out some family time by taking a trip with Helen and Mae to Maine earlier in August. Erin shared a photo of Mae playing on the beach in an August 16 post, writing in the caption, “goose rocks beach. we spent an afternoon there, wading through giant tide pools like shallow lakes made for toddlers, the air was warm but not hot. collecting clam shells, sea kelp, smooth rocks for skipping back home on mississippi ponds. for a few hours i felt like i could hold onto their childhoods. it was so good. the best days, as my parents remind me. and this time i really felt it.”

Ben agreed with his wife that he wants to hold onto this moment, commenting on her post to write, “I want to go back. Let’s rent a house there and spend every afternoon like this.”

