Jenny Marrs Reveals Design Rules for Better Sleep

Better sleep is just a newly designed bedroom away! HGTV’s Jenny Marrs shared her tips for creating a “sanctuary for sleep” in a recent interview with Home & Gardens.

“We are always looking for ways that will help us feel well-rested and more present for the moments that really matter, especially at the start of the new year,” the “Fixer to Fabulous” star explained to the publication.

Jenny has become a fan-favorite designer on HGTV, rising to fame alongside her husband Dave. The couple renovates historic homes in their community of Bentonville, Arkansas on “Fixer to Fabulous.”

As Jenny emphasized to Home & Gardens, an oasis for sleep needs “symmetry and harmony.”

“Just because it’s the bedroom doesn’t mean it will be a restful oasis without thought to the furnishings or their placement in the room,” the 44-year-old explained to the outlet. “Thinking through the symmetry of your space, you can bring peace and comfort into your bedroom design to support those calming feelings that set you up for sleep success.”

An easy way to create symmetry is by designing the room around the bed, Jenny further explained to Home & Gardens. As she told the outlet, “Both sides of the bed should have a bedside table, and each table should have a matching lamp.”

The “Rock the Block” alum also suggested to Home & Gardens that an upgraded storage system can help achieve that sense of harmony.

Discussing how to reduce clutter, Jenny told the publication, “Using little baskets or lidded boxes to hide away dirty laundry, cords, or anything you don’t want in sight can further support those calming feelings that help us achieve a great night’s sleep.”

Jenny & Dave Marrs Are Helping Transform Fort Morgan, Colorado in ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

Jenny’s design style will soon be on full display when she and her husband join forces with Ben and Erin Napier for season 2 of “Home Town Takeover.” The couples are bringing new life to Fort Morgan, Colorado.

She celebrated the wrap of filming in November 2022, sharing a crew photo on Instagram.

“Feeling so immensely grateful to have been a part of this experience,” Jenny wrote in the post. “We worked alongside the most amazing and dedicated crew here in Fort Morgan over the past four months to pull of 18 renovations (while still working on dozens of projects back home for Fixer to Fabulous). It felt impossible at times but we did it! It absolutely takes a village and we have loved being a part of this one. We are going to miss these amazing people SO MUCH!”

The series is expected to premiere early this year, HGTV announced in a press release.

Jenny Marrs Teased ‘Dream Project’ in Italy

Jenny revealed on Instagram that she and her husband were working on a “dream project” in Italy.

“So very excited to tell you all about @jennymarrs and my next project!!” Dave captioned a photo on Instagram of the couple in front of a carousel. “And yes, it’s in Europe because I don’t wear a scarf anywhere else. Stay tuned!”

The trip left fans wondering if they could be taking “Fixer to Fabulous” abroad.

“Nice!” one follower commented on Jenny’s post. “In the future are we going to get to see a ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italy Edition’? That would be truly epic. [smile emoji]”

While she did not confirm nor deny, Jenny did respond with winking and red heart emojis.

READ NEXT: Ty Pennington Goes Behind the Scenes in New ‘Rock the Block’ Sneak Peek