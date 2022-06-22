Some HGTV Fans Upset About New Series

HGTV has announced a new docu-series coming to the network in 2023 called “The Flipping El Moussas” and some fans are not happy about it, vowing not to watch. Here is what you need to know about the new series and how fans are reacting so far.

The New Series Will Follow Tarek El Moussa & His New Wife Heather Rae El Moussa

On Wednesday, June 22, HGTV announced a new docu-series called “The Flipping El Moussas.” The eight-episode season will chronicle former “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa as he brings his new wife, Heather Rae Young El Moussa “into the fold of his flipping empire, as she becomes enthusiastic to get more involved in his business,” acccording to the HGTV press release.

“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” said Tarek and Heather Rae in a statement. “As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”

“Tarek and Heather Rae’s story resonates with millions of followers across their social media platforms,” added Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. “This new series will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives and will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair.”

“The Flipping El Moussas” greenlight comes on the heels of HGTV renewing Tarek’s show “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa” in March 2022. The new season will premiere in early 2023 and will “feature the newly remarried real estate and house flipping expert—and active dad of two—as he spends another season coaching and mentoring first-time flippers,” according to the HGTV press release.

Some Fans Are Not Happy About This New Docu-Series

On Facebook, some HGTV viewers are ready to be done with the El Moussas, including Tarek’s ex-wife Christina Haack.

“Get them all off of HGTV. Him and his ex wife and all her exes,” wrote one viewer, with another adding, “Enough is enough with Tarek and Heather. Move onto someone else.”

A third viewer wrote, “Why????? Why why why??? Why do we continue to base shows on these two?”

One fan thinks it’s a little disconcerting how much Tarek’s first and second wives resemble each other, writing, “Creepy to me that his second wife looks exactly like his first,” and several other viewers said something along the lines of “he has a type.”

Many fans are hesitant because they aren’t sure about Heather as Tarek’s new house-flipping partner after he starred for years alongside his first wife, Christina on “Flip or Flop.”

“We’ll see …. I am not a fan of her so far,” wrote one fan, with another adding, “She’s not my favorite, so probably [won’t watch],” to which a third viewer replied, “Not mine either. I would probably like her a lot better if she would quit posing so much. Off putting.”

Tarek and his first wife, Christina, divorced in 2018. They share two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6. He married his current wife, “Selling Sunset” real estate agent Heather Rae Young, in 2021.

Both of Tarek’s shows, “Flipping 101” and “The Flipping El Moussas” are slated to premiere in early 2023.

