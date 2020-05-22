‘Selling Sunset’ Season 3: Are Some Agents Leaving Oppenheimer Group?

At the end of Selling Sunset season two on Netflix, a preview of the upcoming third season teases a lot of drama — including two scenes that make it look as though some of the agents want to leave the Oppenheimer Group.

Is Maya Staging a Coup?

In the preview montage for season three of the reality show, one scene shows Jason Oppenheimer giving Mary Fitzgerald a listing and Maya Vander says quietly, “So is Jason giving Mary another listing? What about us?”

Then in another scene, Vander is out to eat with Heather Young and Christine Quinn. Young says, “I don’t like being around egotistic males,” and then Maya asks, “Would you guys ever consider leaving?”

Now, there’s a good chance this is a big editing trick to make it look like some of the agents are unhappy and might split off from the Oppenheimer Group, run by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheimer. But what if some of the agents are really talking about perhaps starting their own real estate company? The women certainly have enough experience to pull that off.

Chrishell Says She’s Not Going Anywhere

In a pre-season two interview with Harper’s Bazaar Australia, Chrishell Stause said she’s still working at Oppenheimer Group and just “finished an escrow on a beautiful $5 million home in the Valley.” She also teased that in season two, Vander is “had her baby boy and she’s in Miami with her husband and is looking forward to coming back to work.”

But if there were going to be a coup and it wasn’t going to make it to air until season three, the cast members would probably be under strict orders to keep things under wraps.

How Will Newcomer Amanza Smith Shake Things Up?

In season two, a new face at the Oppenheimer Group will shake things up — Amanza Smith is a new realtor associate and interior design specialist and she immediately gets on Heather Young’s bad side by questioning Young’s new relationship with Tarek El Moussa.

Smith opines that it terrifies her how fast Young met El Moussa’s two children that he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead because “when and if something doesn’t work out”, it can be damaging for the kids to have met their dad’s partner.

“Excuse me — when what doesn’t work out?” Young responds. “It is going to work out. We are very serious. We are going to move in together, and we are moving forward with everything.”

Indeed, Young and El Moussa moved in together in January 2020, then recently moved to a new home in Newport Beach. El Moussa told People that with he quarantine going on, “it’s been chaos,” but Young said, “We’re making it work.”

“This is our in-between house until we build or find the perfect house,” El Moussa said. “But I mean, this is a super killer house. It’s nicer than the house we were living in — it’s right by the water and kind of looks like a hotel.”

Selling Sunset/i> seasons one and two are on Netflix now.

