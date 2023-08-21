Heather El Moussa Defends Husband Tarek Over ‘BS Out There’ on His Birthday

Heather El Moussa is standing up for her husband, longtime HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, on his 42nd birthday. In an Instagram post on August 21, 2023, Heather — who rose to fame on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” and co-stars with Tarek on “The Flipping El Moussas,” said she wishes the public knew her husband the way she does and not based on rumors or half-truths, urging him to “keep proving everyone wrong.”

Tarek has been under fire in recent weeks over claims his company’s $50 million development project in North Hollywood, California, called NoHo 138, will “destroy their homes and inevitably displace the tenants,” according to People.

Posting a photo of them together with their seven-month-old son Tristan, Heather wrote, “If only people could know the man that I have known for over 4 1/2 years… not the BS out there.”

Why is Tarek El Moussa Being Accused of Evicting People From Their Apartments?

In Heather’s glowing post about her Tarek, she countered the hate directed at him lately, saying he has “the biggest heart” and “genuinely want to change and motivate people’s lives.”

“Keep proving everyone wrong babe,” she continued. “You are a fighter, you never give up. Let’s stay in our bubble, stay focused and celebrate life. 🤍”

In response, Tarek commented, “That was so sweet I love you so much!!! Me and you ❤️”

Tarek’s investment company, TEM Capital, as well as Heather’s company, HEM Capital, along with other private investors, plan to build a 138-unit luxury apartment in North Hollywood, per People. The project will require tearing down several rent-controlled cottage-style apartments, according to a report by Spectrum News 1, and the people who live in them say they’re being unjustly evicted.

On August 4, Tarek posted a statement to Instagram denying any involvement with the relocation of tenants.

“I am being dragged for false accusations and misconceptions, my intentions are to do good, and I hope that we can focus on the positive and the facts,” Tarek wrote, adding that he and his partners did not evict anyone and that “notices to the tenants were served by the current owner” under the Ellis Act, a California state law that allows landlords to legally “go out of business” and evict their tenants at any time, per the Los Angeles Housing Department.

In his post, Tarek also added that “the city of Los Angeles determined that a new structure shall be constructed on the premises and requested that the structures be removed pursuant to California Civil Code Section 1946.” According to Insider, the Ellis Act provides compensation for evicted tenants of between $7,000 and $25,000.

In Tarek’s statement, he said that he and his partners have tried to reach out to the tenants to figure out “an amicable discussion regarding final move out agreements.”

The five remaining tenants are not leaving without a fight, though. Rubi Mendieta from the north chapter of the Los Angeles Tenants Union told Telemundo 52 that the residents shouldn’t have to leave for another year.

“All the tenants here are entitled to a year because they are disabled or of legal age, so all these tenants don’t have to leave until July of next year,” she said.

Tarek El Moussa Has Dealt With Lots of ‘Haters’ Over the Years

This is not the first time Tarek has dealt with so-called “haters” in his many years as an HGTV star. He’s been a magnet for criticism since the early years of his hit show “Flip or Flop” with ex-wife Christina Hall, which began airing in 2013. The former couple share two children, 12-year-old daughter Taylor and son Brayden, who turned eight on August 20, the day before his dad’s birthday.

People on social media regularly criticize Tarek’s split from Hall, his marriage to Heather, their lavish lifestyle and sense of style — or lack thereof. In April, just before the premiere of a new episode of “The Flipping El Moussas,” Tarek shot back at some of the complaints when HGTV featured a Q&A with Tarek and Heather on its Facebook page.

The dad of three wrote, “I love how we drive all the haters crazy 🤣 🤣 🤣 I smile every Thursday reading these knowing you can’t stop thinking of us. See you all next week! And to our fans, thank you ❤️ we appreciate you and all the support!”

He then added in a separate comment, “And I’m sorry but….we aren’t going anywhere 😎”.