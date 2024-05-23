HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shows Off Baby Bump During Family Vacation

HGTV star Jasmine Roth announced in May 2024 that she and her husband Brett Roth were expecting their second child. As they get ready for their new addition, the Roths took their 4-year-old daughter, Hazel, on a family trip to Hawaii, and Jasmine gave fans a look at her baby bump.

Roth shared a photo dump from her family vacation on May 22, including shots of her, Brett, and Hazel enjoying the beach and then going out for a sushi dinner, which Jasmine was not able to enjoy with her family. “If I decide to not come home, does anyone want my job? 😉 😉 (Also, I didn’t get to have any of that sushi. 🥲 🤰🏼),” Jasmine captioned her post.

Roth’s baby bump update came near the end of the photo slideshow, with the “Help! I Wrecked My House” host sporting a bikini and netted beach cover-up and holding her belly while snapping a mirror selfie.

Fans Congratulate Jasmine Roth on Her Growing Family

Fans flocked to Jasmine’s comment section to share their reactions to the family vacation and her baby on the way.

“Congrats, you look good pregnant. Your daughter is adorable, love her hair. She’ll be a good sister. 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” one fan commented, with Jasmine replying, “aw thank you! She is super excited to be a big sister 😍.”

“Entirely too much cuteness for one family! 😁 And it’s gonna get even CUTER soon! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” another fan wrote. Jasmine replied to this comment as well, writing, “☺️☺️ we are so excited!”

“Awww baby bump ❤️,” a third fan shared.

“What an absolutely beautiful family! Jasmine, you are the cutest pregnant momma! Enjoy your family time. SO when is baby Roth due?” a fourth user asked. Although Jasmine liked the comment, she kept her due date to herself, not responding to the fan. Jasmine has so far remained tight-lipped about when baby Roth number 2 is expected to arrive, even in her original announcement.

Jasmine Roth Give Health Update

Earlier on May 22, Jasmine posted another series of photos to Instagram, with this post being dedicated to her health update. After recapping her history with a herniated disk in her back and chronic back and neck pain, Jasmine shared that her health problems led her down an “unexpected path” and had her setting up appointments with “a cardiologist, a Functional MD, a ton of testing and changes, and eventually a fertility center.”

Jasmine then shared an update on where she stood today, advising her followers, “I’ll share my full journey and how it’s completely changed how I look at health very soon. But for now my update is this: I’m feeling great. I’m pregnant and happy. And a reminder to trust yourself when it comes to your body. I decided to share my story because I know I’m not the only one going through this. It’s never a bad idea to get a 2nd (or 3rd!) opinion…”

