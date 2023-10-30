HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Opens Up About Painful Past Year: ‘Something Wasn’t Right’

One year after suffering a herniated disc in her neck, HGTV star Jasmine Roth is still struggling with chronic pain. In a vulnerable Instagram post on October 29, 2023, the typically upbeat star of “Help! I Wrecked My House” admitted that trying to heal over the past year has been a “journey of frustration.”

In her post, Roth, 39, shared that it has been one year since she injured her neck during a routine trip to see family on the East Coast. But by the time she, her mom and her then-two-year-old daughter Hazel traveled from California to see her grandpa in New Jersey, Roth “knew something wasn’t right.”

“My neck hurt and it hurt BAD,” she wrote.

Despite a multitude of treatments, the renovation expert still has days when she’s sidelined by pain and has to lean on her family and team to help. With the fourth season of her show set to premiere on November 8, Roth decided to share her struggle “not for sympathy” but in hopes that it would help others dealing with chronic pain feel less alone.

Jasmine Roth Wants to Remind Fans ‘It’s Ok to Not Be Ok’

Triggered by carrying Hazel “through 2 airports and on and off the planes,” Roth shared in her post, the literal pain in her neck she was feeling last year wouldn’t go away, even after stretching and resting.

“By the time I made it back home to CA and went to see my orthopedic doctor,” Roth wrote, “it was clear something was seriously wrong. I don’t wish a herniated disk (mine is C5/C6) on anyone. It’s since been a journey of MRI’s, injections, tons of physical therapy, rest (possibly the hardest part 🤦), and pain.”

According to the Deuk Spine Institute in Florida, “the C5 and C6 vertebrae of the spine are often called the stress vertebra because they sustain the majority of the weight from the neck and head.” The most common symptom, it says, is a “piercing periodic pinch or a constant vibrating ache at the back of the neck.” Range of motion may be compromised and headaches are also common.

In her post, Roth continued, “Luckily I stayed out of surgery and I’m getting stronger, but I’m not even close to being able to do all the things I want. It’s been a journey of frustration, acceptance, and a hard lesson about taking my health for granted.”

Roth then shared, “I’m writing this not for sympathy (I know there are so many suffering around the world under much worse circumstances 🙏🏼) but to those that are dealing with pain and injuries. I see you. You aren’t alone and I’m sending good vibes for your health and also some added strength to put on a smile. My wish for you is to find renewed health and when you do, to know how much you deserve it.”

Roth, who just celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband Brett Roth, added a separate paragraph at the bottom of her post to remind readers “it’s ok to not be ok.”

“I don’t talk about this injury too much on here,” she wrote, “but going to work each day, being a mom, trying to live life…when you’re in pain, is tough. My family and friends have had to step it up. My work teams have rallied around me. My doctors have supported me. I am so grateful, but it’s still hard. 💛”

Jasmine Roth Has Shares Details Before About Her Chronic Pain

Roth first let fans in on her secret struggle in March 2023, when she revealed on Instagram that she was dealing with a herniated disc and having trouble finding a comfortable sleeping position, laughing, turning her head while driving, and carrying her toddler.

“Definitely wasn’t expecting anything like this going into 2023 and not being at 100% has been beyond frustrating but also made me very grateful for the health and strength I have,” Roth wrote, adding that she was “finally feeling like I’m on the other side though.”

Two days later, she posted that she’d been cleared by her doctors to snowboard with her family, as long as she took it slow.

However, in June, Roth shared photo of herself in a medical gown, looking frustrated, and revealed she’d been sidelined again by the injury. She wrote that her herniated disk “is no joke, and the constant pain really started to wear on me this week.”

Roth thanked her “whole family for stepping up (again and again) to allow me to rest and heal this weekend.”

She also expressed gratitude to “all the folks on my @hgtv team who are picking up the slack during the week and following me around with cold ice packs.”

Despite her chronic pain this year, Roth has managed to move her family to a winter home in Salt Lake City, open her calendar to conduct virtual design sessions with clients, and compete in HGTV’s “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.”