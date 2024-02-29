Jasmine Roth Shares Health Update After Being Bedridden a Week

While it’s not uncommon for HGTV stars to take short breaks from social media, “Help! I Wrecked My House” star Jasmine Roth has always been an active poster, so it stood out when the designer didn’t share an update for four days after her February 23 post.

On February 27, however, Roth returned to Instagram with an explanation of why she had been away. “Finally feeling better and loving our time in Utah. 🩵 (And no, I don’t in any way recommend Flu A. It was really awful and I couldn’t get out of bed for an entire week,)” Jasmine captioned her post, which featured photos of herself, her husband Brett Roth, and their 3-year-old daughter Hazel playing in the snow outside their Park City, Utah, home.

Fans Sent Jasmine Roth Well-Wishes

Jasmine first opened up about coming down with the flu in a February 18 post, which featured a series of selfies from bed showing her eating soup, taking her temperature, and lying down. “Flu A. 🙇🏼‍♀️🙇🏼‍♀️ And @hazelrothofficial just tested positive for it today too. This is as sick as I’ve ever been, but it looks like my fever is finally going away. Hoping she doesn’t get it quite as bad. (Shoutout to @brettrothofficial for taking care of us, making me lots of yummy food to throw up 🫣, and for putting on [‘Only Murders in the Building’] which has been great. 💛),” Jasmine captioned her post.

Fans were delighted to hear Jasmine’s February 27 update, and shared well-wishes for the HGTV star and her family in Jasmine’s comment section.

“So delighted that you are all better now ❤. Enjoy all that snow! Looking forward to seeing some great snowboarding photos 🙌,” one fan wrote.

“So glad you and Hazel are feeling better! I love seeing your family adventures. 💕,” another fan commented.

“I Love this picture of your family having fun together! Your little girl is adorable!! I love your show! 🥰 🤗,” a third user shared.

“Glad you both are feeling better @jasminerothofficial I’m looking forward to seeing Miss Hazel on the snowboard again this year!!!! She did great last year!!!” another fan wrote.

Multiple users were hopeful for more photos and videos of Hazel on a snowboard, as her parents have been teaching her how to go down a mountain since she was 8 months old, and often share photos and videos of her on the slopes.

Brett Roth Still Made Time for Snowboarding

Despite his duties as caretaker to Jasmine and Hazel while they were sick, Brett Roth still managed to carve out time to go snowboarding over the weekend, as evidenced in a Monday, February 26 Instagram post captioned, “A weekend in the life, in Park City…”

Brett’s post included a montage video of his weekend, including clips of him playing with Hazel outside their family’s Park City house, then hitting the slopes for some snowboarding, and ending up back at home, with a photo showing Jasmine and Hazel in matching pajamas. It even included a look at one of Jasmine’s Instagram stories from their weekend together, showing that she was able to make it out of bed and out of the house to spend quality time with her family.

