Jenny Marrs Among HGTV Stars Teasing Return to ‘Rock the Block’

“Rock the Block” fans will see some familiar faces when HGTV’s competition series returns for its fourth season. A star-studded lineup of former contestants – including Mina Starsiak Hawk, Dave and Jenny Marrs, Jasmine Roth, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt and Alison Victoria – have taken to social media to tease appearances in the upcoming season.

The “Fixer to Fabulous” stars, who competed in the third season, shared photos alongside a “Rock the Block” producer and even its host, Ty Pennington.

“It was so good to see an old friend (and producer) today!” Jenny captioned an Instagram carousel. “I can’t tell you where we are just yet but I can give you a hint from the last time we were all together…”

As Dave added, “Can’t wait to share the adventure!”

First premiering in 2019, “Rock the Block” follows teams of HGTV stars as they transform identical houses all in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value. Each season, they welcome network stars and former contestants to serve as judges.

The “Windy City Rehab” and “Help! I Wrecked My House” stars have both served as judges before.

Pennington seemingly confirmed Starsiak Hawk’s involvement, sharing a video with her and “No Demo Reno” star Jenn Todryk. “But for real, had so much fun with these ladies on set… even if I didn’t get the dance down lol,” he quipped on Instagram. Among the listed hashtags was “#rocktheblock.”

The Kleinschmidts, who won season 2, took to Instagram to compliment this season’s competitors.

“Been to all 4 blocks, toured all 16 homes, met all 36 competitors and trust me Season 4 will be the BIGGEST and BEST yet!” Brian wrote. “The teams not only Rocked the Block…they also Rocked my World!”

‘Rock the Block’ Season 4 Competitors to Transform Colorado Homes

As HGTV previously announced, this season’s competitors include “Renovation Island” stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler; “Luxe for Less” stars Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle; “Fix My Flip” stars Page Turner and Mitch Glew and “Farmhouse Fixer” stars Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin.

The upcoming season will be filmed in Berthoud, Colorado.

“Each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate identical properties situated in a rustic Colorado landscape and morph them into luxurious homes that reflect their signature vision and stunning design,” according to the press release.

The team with the highest appraisal value wins.

“Fans are clamoring for the new season of ‘Rock The Block,’ we are so excited for production to begin and the competition to start,” HGTV Executive Betsy Ayala said in a press release. “Everything about this season is bigger and bolder – including the homes and the scenery. Our stars will face some of their biggest design challenges to date and they plan to hold nothing back to win it all.”

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Were Crowned the Season 3 Winners

“Married to Real Estate” stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson beat out their all-star competitors to win the top spot on “Rock the Block” season 3. In addition to Dave and Jenny, they faced off against Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses” and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block.”

Each team had $225,000 and six weeks to transform a house in Charleston, South Carolina, originally appraised at $500,000. Sherrod and Jackson’s finished house was valued at $931,000.

Jackson called the experience “surreal,” while Sherrod explained, “We were confident. We tried to do the smart things that we knew to do but at the same time we were scared.”

The real estate expert added, “We were all here until the wee hours of the morning. We all gave it our best. We saw it in their houses as well. We are blessed to have won but we share this with everybody.”

“Rock the Block” season 4 premieres in March 2023, the network announced.

READ NEXT: Joanna Gaines Revisits Her Elementary School