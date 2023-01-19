Jonathan Scott Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott is all smiles in his birthday tribute to his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel. The “New Girl” actress turned 43 on January 17, 2023.

“To the woman who keeps me smiling…” Scott wrote in an Instagram montage. “Happy birthday Zooey! [heart emoji]”

The “Property Brothers” star shared videos and photos of the couple on the red carpet, posing in front of a Christmas tree, kissing in their backyard and from their appearance on “Trixie Motel.”

He captioned the post, “You just keep getting even better [smiling face with hearts emoji]. Happy Birthday Zooey [heart emoji].”

The birthday girl was feeling the love. She commented, “[three smiling faces with hearts emojis] I’m the luckiest girl!”

Scott and Deschanel began dating in 2019. The couple met on the set of “Carpool Karaoke” alongside their famous siblings.

Scott’s followers could not get enough of the cute couple, sharing their adoration and birthday wishes in the comment section.

“GOALS GOALS GOALS,” Drew Barrymore, who appeared in the latest season of “Celebrity IOU,” commented.

Wilson Phillips singer Carnie Wilson also joined in. “I love you two together,” she wrote. “You can feel your love [heart emoji].”

Fans joined in the celebration.

“Your relationship is my favourite,” read one comment. “I’m so happy you found each other [smiling face with hearts emoji].”

But others called Deschanel a “keeper” and shared their hopes for an upcoming wedding.

One fan wrote, “Y’all need to get married!”

Drew Scott Paid Tribute to ‘Amazing Human’ Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan’s twin, Drew, joined in on the birthday celebration.

He took to Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos with the “Elf” actress.

“Happy bday to the woman who makes my brother so happy,” the HGTV host wrote. “Thanks for being an amazing human, @zooeydeschanel [smiling and heart emojis].”

Deschanel commented, “Aw thanks!!!”

Zooey Deschanel Shares Her Birthday Wish

Deschanel wants to pay it forward for her birthday.

She marked the occasion on Instagram, posting a photo among pink streamers and sharing her birthday wish.

“Hi! It’s my birthday and so I would love to ask, as a birthday wish, for everyone to do something nice for somebody else,” the “Failure to Launch” actress wrote. “A friend or a stranger, doesn’t matter. Give a compliment, open a door for someone, call someone you haven’t talked to in a long time… etc. If you feel like it let me know what your good deed was in the comments. Thank you so much! I am so grateful for all of your kindness.”

“The Masked Singer” judge Nicole Scherzinger was a fan of Deschanel’s message. She commented, “[pleading eyes and heart hands emojis] happy birthday beauty. We have to all do this every day!”

Actress Mary McCormack added, “On it. And Happy Birthday [three heart emojis].”

The comment section was flooded with people sharing their good deeds.

“While out grocery shopping today, I saw an older woman looking up at items on the top shelf in an aisle,” one fan wrote. “As I approached her I asked if I could get something down for her, she was so happy that I asked and said yes. I brought down some boxes of triscuts for her.”

The good deeds did not stop there.

“I told someone nervous about his first day of work that he was doing a great job,” one person wrote. Another follower added, “I checked in on a friend whose husband has terminal cancer. HBD, Zoey [heart emoji].”

READ NEXT: Christina Hall Reveals How She Really Feels About Turning 40