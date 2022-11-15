Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel on the Pressure of Hosting Christmas

The pressure is on for Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel as they gear up to host Christmas this year.

“It’s a lot of pressure!” Deschanel told Entertainment Tonight at Baby2Baby Gala. “We have a lot of people [coming] who have hosted holidays for many years, and do it well.”

Among those “amazing cook[s] and entertainer[s]” who came before them are both of their mothers and her sister, actress Emily Deschanel. The “New Girl” actress added, “So the bar is high!”

But her “Property Brothers” beau does not seem that worried.

“We have a couple aces up our sleeve to make it special… from a decor standpoint,” Scott explained to the publication.

Scott and Deschanel started dating in 2019 after filming “Carpool Karaoke” with their famous siblings.

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Are Celebrating Their First Christmas in Their New Home

The couple will be ringing in the holiday in the house affectionately known as “Park House.” Scott and Deschanel announced the purchase of the Los Angeles, California home in December 2021.

The home earned its moniker from Deschanel’s children, thanks to its “lush lawn and massive California sycamores” that make it look like a park, Scott wrote in an essay for his Reveal magazine. The “Elf” actress shares daughter Elsie, 7, and son Charlie, 5, with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it,” the 44-year-old wrote for Reveal. “The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

As Scott told Entertainment Tonight, “This would be our first Christmas in our newly renovated home.”

The five-bedroom property was built in 1938. The pair unveiled its final renovations in June 2022, which included bringing the home up to date on fire-safety codes without stripping it of its history.

“It still looks like it could be a 100-year-old home, but it’s now LEED-certified and will end up using less grid energy than a small apartment,” Scott told People at the time.

A personal favorite of Deschanel’s is the large kitchen with kelly green cabinetry, she told the publication. The room is sure to be essential in their upcoming holiday celebration.

“This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally,” the 42-year-old added. “Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He’s been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he’s done that for us and our family.”

Jonathan Scott’s Only ‘Must-Have’ Is Family

Scott is focused on celebrating the season with his family. Entertainment Tonight asked the “Celebrity IOU” host about his holiday “must-have.” As he explained, “The must-have is family. We want to squeeze in as much family time as we can.”

As Deschanel told People at Baby2Baby Gala, Scott is “an amazing stepdad.”

“I’m a magician, or I’m a clown, I could build stuff,” he explained. She added, “He’s really very highly qualified for the job.”

This is not the first time she has celebrated his role in her kids’ lives. For Father’s Day, she shouted out both Scott and Pechenik on Instagram.

“​​So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik,” she captioned a photo of the men, each with a child on their shoulders.

