Which ‘Property Brothers’ Star Is the Bigger Prankster?

Drew Scott called out his “gullible” twin brother Jonathan in his latest Instagram post, revealing the duo’s prankster past.

In the clip on November 10, 2022, the “Property Brothers” star recounted the time he tricked Jonathan into walking face-first into a closed door.

“There was one of these screens that, you know, you can’t see it when the sun’s hitting it the right way,” he explained. “Jonathan, a bunch of us were sitting in the room and I walked in and out several times to show there’s nothing there. You can walk in and out. And then I set it up where Jonathan had to run outside and I quickly shut the screen so he ran into it. And so it actually kind of took him and threw him back. And he landed on the floor.”

Jonathan maintained his innocence.“Nah, that ain’t me,” he responded.

The Canadian siblings rose to fame as the stars of “Property Brothers,” which premiered on HGTV in 2014. The show’s success spurred spinoffs, a production company, brand deals and even a magazine.

As Drew quipped, “Before we were the @PropertyBrothers, we were the Prank Brothers.”

Drew Scott Reveled Jonathan’s ‘Disgusting’ Prank

There is more than one trickster in the family. While maintaining his pranks were “cool,” Drew called out Jonathan for his “disgusting pranks.”

“One time he tried to get me to drink his urine because he made freezies out of urine,” Drew claimed. “Put them in the freezer and then he thought I was going to take it. Our friend ate one, I didn’t.”

Despite Jonathan’s denial, Drew doubled down.

“You did that. He definitely did that. You don’t remember?” he asked. Jonathan passed the blame onto their older brother, responding, “I don’t remember. I think it must be some other brother. Is it JD?”

Fans were quick to react to the story, taking to Drew’s comment section.

“Urine popsicle Jonathan??? To the naughty corner sir!!! [laughing, heart and crown emojis]” wrote one fan.

Another commented, “Pee Pop? Yuk! Jonathan, I’m sooooo surprised at you! [smiling emoji]”

Others simply called out the prank as “nasty” or “disgusting.” One follower just wrote, “Ew.”

Drew & Jonathan Scott Return for a New Season of ‘Celebrity IOU’

Drew and Jonathan return with a new eight-episode season of “Celebrity IOU,” which premieres on HGTV on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The series follows stars as they enlist the renovation duo’s help to surprise friends, family and mentors. According to a press release, “the celebrities will swing sledgehammers, crank up power saws and bust through walls to surprise these extraordinary people with spectacular home makeovers that will change their lives forever.”

This season’s star-studded lineup includes Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Cheryl Hines, Kate Hudson, Leslie Jordan, Idina Menzel and Wilmer Valderrama.

As HGTV announced, the season premiere will follow the late Leslie Jordan as he transforms the ranch-style home of his friends Newell and Rosemary.

“One of the things we love most about ‘Celebrity IOU’ is that it proves that special people can turn into your family,” Jonathan said in a press release. “It’s amazing to see celebrities open up to us about their exceptional friends who have made a huge impact in their lives.”

Over the years, the show has featured some of the biggest stars, including Viola Davis, Brad Pitt, Kris Jenner, Snoop Dogg and Zooey Deschanel.

“Jonathan and I started this series with a simple idea—that nobody gets anywhere in life alone,” Drew added. “We’re grateful that so many household names have trusted us to be part of these personal acts of kindness and help give back to the people they value most.”

Their other series, “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” returned for season 7 in October 2022.

