Keith Bynum Shares Disappointment Over ‘Rock the Block’ Results

HGTV’s “Rock the Block” is entering the home stretch of its fifth season, which airs its finale episode on Monday, April 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern. In episode 6’s final weekly challenge of the season, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler won the 48-hour Surprise Bedroom Redemption challenge. While viewers’ opinions on the result are split, with different fan comments suggesting that each of the four teams should have won the challenge, one contestant, “Bargain Block” star Keith Bynum, admitted that he was let down after missing out on the win.

“As you prolly know Evan and I love a good meditation space. The built ins helped add storage and function while creating the perfect alter for the Buddha! Loved getting to paint this piece. It was really disappointing to know we got a perfect score from someone and still lost. I loved the grout when it cured. We haven’t seen the episodes but based on the online response people seemed to like what we did! So did I! #justiceforkeithandevan is my new favorite hashtag lol (see the last pic),” Keith wrote in the caption of an April 9 Instagram post, which included photos of his and Evan Thomas’s finished bedroom/meditation space.

Keith Bynum Agrees With Upset Fans

Fans were passionate about the “Bargain Block” boys’ space, with one user writing, “I’m so fed up with #RockTheBlock your space was by far the best. The art alone to be done in 48 hours was amazing! It’s so frustrating! 🤬 🤬 🤬,” to which Keith replied, “lol agreed!”

Keith replied to many other users as well. One fan commented, “RIGGED AT THE GIG !!!! (You’re #1 always❤️),” and while Keith didn’t agree with the user that the competition was rigged, he did respond, “love this lol.”

“I am still in disbelief yall didn’t win 😢! I thought for sure you had it in the bag!” a third fan added, with Keith responding, “same lol.”

In a “Rock the Block” first, the Surprise Bedroom Redemption challenge was judged not by a visiting HGTV star, but rather by fellow contestants on the show. Each team toured their three competitors’ spaces without the designers present, and after they secretly rated each space on a scale from 1 to 10. Bryan and Sarah won with an average score of 9.1.

In the end, Bryan and Sarah and fellow team Page Turner and Mitch Glew both noted that one detail, the grout color in their new space’s bathroom, may have been the cause for Keith and Evan’s downfall. Both teams noted it made the stone tile they were using look dirty, and took them out of the calm, zen mindstate that the rest of their meditation room put them in.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Are Hard at Work in New Orleans

While their redemption season of “Rock the Block” airs, Keith and Evan are looking ahead to their next series. The couple were happy to announce in February 2024 that they’d taken on renovation projects in New Orleans

