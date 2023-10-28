PHOTOS: Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas’ Completed Home Renovation

HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are no strangers to living in an active work site. The “Bargain Block” couple used to live in the homes they renovated to save money before buying their own home in Detroit. That didn’t stop the couple from turning their own home into a work site, though.

In the show’s October 25 episode, Bynum and Thomas took a break from flipping neighborhood homes to tackle their own renovation, and now fans can see the finished project. Bynum shared photos of the finished interiors in an October 27 Instagram post.

The HGTV star also reflected on the renovation in his post’s caption, writing, “Our house was such a special project because we’ve lived here long enough to know what we wanted in a forever home. Getting to see our vision come to life was amazing. It was a lot of hard work but it was so worth it.”

See the photos of the finished renovation below.

Fans React to Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas’ Home Renovation

In the October 25 episode of “Bargain Block” Bynum and Thomas detailed the changes they were making to their home, including the addition of a bathroom, den, and deck on the first floor, with another bathroom and a larger primary bedroom upstairs. All in all, the “Bargain Block” boys planned to bring their home from around 1,000 to around 1,800 square feet, nearly doubling the homes’ size.

Bynum’s post showcased an updated kitchen, dining room, den, bedroom, and bathroom. While neutral tones were utilized throughout the home, there are some key pops of both color and texture in elements including the kitchen countertops and the fireplace in the den. The fireplace is brought to life with green tiles from historic Detroit tile company Pewabic.

Bynum and Thomas had to squeeze their own home renovation in after work hours to allow the rest of their regular projects to continue with no interruption. All this extra work paid off, as the completed renovation photos were a hit with fans, who took to Bynum’s comment section to praise the home’s interiors.

“Hi there :-) my husband and I watched your show last night and your addition is beautiful! You all are just so authentic! We laughed so much with both of you, because y’all are so funny and so talented! You bring so much joy to all of us! Enjoy your beautiful 🏡” one fan wrote.

“That fireplace 😍!! Everything looks so classy, warm and cozy,” another user added.

“Your vibe for your forever home is so luxe and welcoming! I ❤️ how it turned out” a third fan commented.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Are Returning to Compete on ‘Rock the Block’

While season three of “Bargain Block” has been airing, Bynum and Thomas have made their way to Treasure Island, Florida, where they are competing for a shot at redemption on fan-favorite HGTV series “Rock the Block”. Bynum and Thomas originally competed on season three of the series, losing out on the win to Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (from “Married to Real Estate”).

Bynum and Thomas will be competing for the season five title against three other returning teams, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (from “Unsellable Houses”), Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (from “Renovation Island” and “Battle on the Beach”), and Page Turner and Mitch Glew (from “Fix My Flip”). While no premiere date has been announced, the network shared that new episodes are expected to begin airing in March 2024.

In the meantime, fans can catch past episodes of “Bargain Block” and “Rock the Block”, now streaming on Max.

READ NEXT: Ben & Erin Napier Wrap Filming on ‘Home Town’