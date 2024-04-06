Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Share Update From New Orleans

HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are pulling double duty. Not only are they working on renovations for the next season of their Detroit-based series “Bargain Block”, but they have also entered a new market in New Orleans, where they are working on renovation projects for a five-episode “Bargain Block New Orleans” spinoff series.

In an April 3 Instagram post, Bynum gave fans a peek behind the curtain of the couple’s time in New Orleans. “Spent the morning filming at some of the prettiest places in New Orleans! So excited for y’all to see what we’ve been up to! New Orleans is quickly becoming one of my favorite places on 🌎! #happy #loveneworleans #nola,” Bynum captioned his post.

Fans Are Eager For New ‘Bargain Block’

Bynum’s post included a photo of himself and Thomas trying a New Orleans staple, beignets, and then many photos of the couple and their film crew in the city’s Jackson Square, photographed in front of the ornate Saint Louis Cathedral and Cabildo buildings (where the Louisiana Purchase transfer ceremonies took place in the early 1800s).

Fans of the couple chimed into Bynum’s comment section to share their thoughts on the pair’s visit.

“New Orleans is my favourite place to go. The people are so friendly. The food is wonderful and I love the colourful homes,” one fan wrote.

Another fan had their own take on the couple’s stay in New Orleans, telling them that timing is everything. “It’ll be your favorite until the end of July. Then don’t return until late September because the month of August and the beginning of September in South Louisiana are official testing spots to see if you’ll be able to withstand the heat of hell….🔥 it’s miserable! Other than that, it’s wonderful and you are here at the BEST time of year. Y’all enjoy!” this user commented.

“Can’t wait to see what you boys have been up to down there!!” a third fan added.

Fans Are Upset Over ‘Rock the Block’ Results

While many fans were happy to see Bynum and Thomas enjoying New Orleans, other users used the comment section to share their dismay over the current season of “Rock the Block”, which features the “Bargain Block” couple as one of four returning teams hoping for a shot at redemption.

“I can’t wait to watch this one. I quit watching ‘Rock the Block’ after they said it was a tie. You guys should have won the kitchen one too hands down,” one user wrote, referencing episode two of the season ending with a tie between Bynum and Thomas and Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (from “Renovation Island”).

“I enjoy watching you guys. I haven’t watched ‘Rock The Block’ before until now but when you guys lost to a platform bed and ridiculous balcony shower, well I’m not watching anymore,” another disgruntled fan added.

Bynum and Thomas have two more chances to win on “Rock the Block” season 5, with a “Surprise Bedroom Redemption” challenge airing on Monday, April 8, at 9 p.m. Eastern, and the finale airing one week later on HGTV.

READ NEXT: Tarek El Moussa Admits Divorce From Christina Hall ‘Broke Me’