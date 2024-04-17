‘Rock the Block’ Champions Share ‘Best Move’ That Clinched Them the Win

HGTV’s “Rock the Block” wrapped its 5th season on Monday, April 15, and despite only winning one weekly challenge all season long, twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis claimed victory over their competitors.

In an interview with the network following their big win, the “Unsellable Houses” hosts opened up about what one design decision they feel put their home’s final appraisal value above the fellow teams’.

“Sometimes the value is in the things you can’t see, and the solar panels were the best move we could have ever made. An elevator or an extra bedroom — sure all of those things in our competitors’ homes added value — but Florida allows you to sell solar energy back to the state. We knew this would play big with the appraisers. Giving buyers an income source on their home was untouchable to anything anyone else put into their homes. It was our power move from the beginning,” Leslie said.

Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Were Exhausted By the End of the Competition

Lyndsay and Leslie went on to talk about how intense the six-week “Rock the Block” experience was, and what the workload was like for not only them, but also their competition, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (from “Bargain Block”), Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (from “Renovation Island”), and Page Turner and Mitch Glew (from “Fix My Flip”).

“You work fifteen-hour days, six days in a row. Week one is fun. Week two you’re like I can do anything. Week three you’re thinking why did I sign up for this? Week four you’re questioning everything. The weeks of exhaustion build up and before you know it you can barely think straight,” Lyndsay said.

Leslie went on to add that the pair fell into one particular habit during their 60 days away from home working on the show. She said, “The exhaustion does take over. We had a nightly routine we called the ‘shower cereal’ where we would eat cereal in the shower because were simply too tired to make food but too hungry not to eat. We’d stand there under the water and then move to the shower’s edge to eat a spoonful of cereal. We did that on repeat and then crashed in bed.”

HGTV Stars Congratulate the Champions

The twins shared a post celebrating their “#TwinWin” on Instagram on April 15, and some of their fellow network stars took to their comment section to share in the celebration.

“Congrats ladies!!!” host Ty Pennington wrote, with Lyndsay responding, “Thanks so much Friend! You were such a blast again to work with.”

“CONGRATULATIONS girls! Love you both! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” the twins’ season 3 competition Jenny Marrs commented.

Season 4 champion chimed in to write, “Major Congratulations!!!!!!!!! Cheers ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”

Some of the season 5 guest judges (and former winners) also chimed in, with Mike Jackson writing, “👏🏾 Congratulations,” and Mika Kleinschmidt adding, “❤️ ❤️ 🔥 👏 Way to go girls!”

